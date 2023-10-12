Enormous development to completely transform Toronto neighbourhood

A transformative development could soon reshape the Caledonia and Eglinton neighbourhood, replacing the existing Canada Goose Headquarters at 250 Bowie Avenue with a massive master-planned community featuring almost 2,000 residential units, retail, park land, and light industrial space.

Developer Hullmark, in partnership with BGO, has signed on UK-based architects Allies and Morrison to design a monumental new mixed-use community for the sprawling 7.3-acre site, that the project team has dubbed Beltline Yards.

Located along the popular York Beltline Trail and just steps from the future Caledonia GO and Eglinton Crosstown LRT station, the project's plan capitalizes on provincial and municipal planning policies that promote dense development near higher-order transit infrastructure.

Beltline Yards' unique design reads as a postmodern interpretation of Toronto's architectural vernacular defined by manufacturing-inspired expressions like prominent horizontal brick banding, factory-style windows, and other exterior details that evoke the area's past and present character.

"We have been inspired by the York Beltline Trail and the Toronto Beltline Railway, and the incredible opportunity we now have to complete the vision in a modern context," says Jeff Hull, President of Hullmark.

"We will be using this existing infrastructure to enhance the area, making sure that not only will people—locals and visitors alike—know about it, but will include it in their daily lives," continued Hull.

The heritage warehouse aesthetic will be further aided by preserving an existing smokestack that stands over the Belt Line Trail. The smokestack would live on as the centrepiece in a 4,000-square-metre public area featuring landscaping from SvN.

This space would be just one element in approximately one acre (43,000 square feet) of publicly accessible park, an open-air covered yard, and over 10,000 square feet of community space at the site's interior.

In total, almost four acres adding up to close to 50 per cent of the total site area, of open space. The proposal also aims to improve the main outdoor amenity in the neighbourhood through improvements to the adjacent York Beltline Trail.

"As architects, we have been dealt with the very interesting specificities of this site," says Alfredo Caraballo, Partner at Allies and Morrison.

Caraballo notes how the project "relates to the York Beltline Trail so the landscape connects to a wider network; how it relates to the industrial uses around it so a culture of making and light industry remains as an intrinsic part of the character; how it relates to the public transport transformation of the area so that it unlocks many opportunities to live and work here."

"All these result in a design response that could only be here – a place 'of its place.'"

The project team anticipates full approval of the multi-phased project and shovel-ready status for its initial phase at some point in 2026.

As for Canada Goose, the winterwear brand has signed a lease for a new headquarters in the recently-completed 100 Queens Quay office tower.