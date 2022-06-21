Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 17 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada goose 100 queens quay

Canada Goose is migrating to a new downtown Toronto headquarters

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 17 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

You may be seeing many more fur-hooded parkas along Toronto's windswept waterfront come December, as outerwear giant Canada Goose has signed a deal to bring its Canadian headquarters to a new office tower at Queens Quay East and Cooper Street.

Canada Goose finalized a deal in late May to lease 115,000 square feet of space spanning four floors at Menkes Developments' 100 Queens Quay East, part of the sprawling Sugar Wharf development currently reshaping the city skyline.

The 25-storey, 763,000 square foot office tower opened in 2021, with anchor tenant the LCBO recently opening a flagship retail location and a new company headquarters across roughly 200,000 square feet of the building.

Canada Goose's deal brings the building up to 92 per cent leased, with only 50,000 square feet of space remaining up for grabs.

In addition to the many more Canada Goose parkas and knitted toques you're likely to see along the waterfront, the brand is set to boast a significant presence on the Toronto skyline.

As part of the deal, Canada Goose will share signage atop the tower with LCBO. CBRE's Brendan Sullivan said in a news release that "We needed to create the environment where the brand became visible and connected to the community."

By placing the brand's logo into postcard views of the city, they're undoubtedly going to accomplish that goal.

Along with anchor tenants LCBO and Canada Goose, 100 Queens Quay tenants include Richardson Wealth, the Toronto Region Board of Trade, Align Technology, and Nokia.

Canada Goose may be bringing an internationally-recognized brand to the waterfront, but the company hasn't always had a stellar reputation.

The company had for years been the target of animal welfare advocates for its use of fur, a practice that Canada Goose announced an end to in 2021 after sustained pressure.

And even when they're not pissing off animal welfare organizations like PETA, Canada Goose has faced criticism for products like a roughly $1,500 reflective jacket released after a rash of pedestrian deaths.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Canada Goose is migrating to a new downtown Toronto headquarters

This modern $6 million Toronto home was designed by the famous architect Harry B. Kohl

Someone is trying to sell the second floor of their Toronto home for $600K

This is what an award-winning architect's Toronto home looks like

Former Toronto Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri is selling his lavish penthouse for $5 million

Canada's tallest wood tower was just proposed for Toronto

Condo prices in Toronto are dropping fast and experts say we're now in a buyer's market

The Rose Apothecary building from Schitt's Creek is up for sale for $2.35 million