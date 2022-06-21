Canada Goose is migrating to a new downtown Toronto headquarters

You may be seeing many more fur-hooded parkas along Toronto's windswept waterfront come December, as outerwear giant Canada Goose has signed a deal to bring its Canadian headquarters to a new office tower at Queens Quay East and Cooper Street.

Canada Goose finalized a deal in late May to lease 115,000 square feet of space spanning four floors at Menkes Developments' 100 Queens Quay East, part of the sprawling Sugar Wharf development currently reshaping the city skyline.

The 25-storey, 763,000 square foot office tower opened in 2021, with anchor tenant the LCBO recently opening a flagship retail location and a new company headquarters across roughly 200,000 square feet of the building.

Canada Goose's deal brings the building up to 92 per cent leased, with only 50,000 square feet of space remaining up for grabs.

In addition to the many more Canada Goose parkas and knitted toques you're likely to see along the waterfront, the brand is set to boast a significant presence on the Toronto skyline.

As part of the deal, Canada Goose will share signage atop the tower with LCBO. CBRE's Brendan Sullivan said in a news release that "We needed to create the environment where the brand became visible and connected to the community."

By placing the brand's logo into postcard views of the city, they're undoubtedly going to accomplish that goal.

Along with anchor tenants LCBO and Canada Goose, 100 Queens Quay tenants include Richardson Wealth, the Toronto Region Board of Trade, Align Technology, and Nokia.

Canada Goose may be bringing an internationally-recognized brand to the waterfront, but the company hasn't always had a stellar reputation.

The company had for years been the target of animal welfare advocates for its use of fur, a practice that Canada Goose announced an end to in 2021 after sustained pressure.

And even when they're not pissing off animal welfare organizations like PETA, Canada Goose has faced criticism for products like a roughly $1,500 reflective jacket released after a rash of pedestrian deaths.