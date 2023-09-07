Someone is renting out a closet for $1,000 a month in Toronto's notorious ICE Condos

As if you needed another reminder about how unaffordable Toronto's rental market has gotten recently, just take a look at this closet-turned "bedroom" that was recently listed for a staggering $1,000 per month in the city's notorious ICE Condos.

Toronto realtor, Anya Ettinger, posted a TikTok regarding the sketchy listing which has since garnered over 200k views over an 18-hour period.

The listing on Facebook Marketplace describes the unit as a "fully furnished" and "modern" four-bedroom two-bathroom shared apartment, with Wi-Fi, full kitchenware, bed linens, and a SmartTV included.

However, people were shocked to see what the space up for rent actually was — a front closet turned into a "bedroom" with limited space and privacy.

Despite being listed for $980 every four weeks, living in the space will actually cost you approximately $1,062, according to a calculation by the realtor.

Commenters quickly began to ridicule its "fully furnished" feature, pointing out that the only furniture in the bedroom was a bed, bookcase, and clock.

"I actually am surprised they didn't put bunk beds in there and requested shared accommodation at $900 each," one person wrote.

"Toronto landlords are getting creative," another comment reads.

Others drew comparisons to Harry Potter's compact bedroom, also known as the cupboard under the stairs.

While many responses encouraged folks to avoid renting out these deceptive listings, Ettinger pointed out that some people might not have a second option.

"To be clear, many people don't have the choice not to rent things like this. It's not as simple as 'just don't rent it, then they can't get away with it,'" the realtor said.

"There's a massive shortage of housing and affordable housing so there will always be demand for rentals like this."