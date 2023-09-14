Two gargantuan condo towers to rise high above Toronto subway station

A pair of enormous condo towers are in the works above Davisville subway station in midtown Toronto, planned to rise even taller than when first proposed almost two years earlier.

The application dates back to the fall of 2021 when developer Davpart submitted plans to redevelop a block at the northwest corner of Yonge and Chaplin.

The site, which backs onto Davisville subway station, is currently home to a mid-rise commercial building at 1910 and 1920 Yonge, and an apartment building at 1944 Yonge.

That 2021 plan would have seen the two buildings levelled to make way for a pair of 45-storey condominium towers rising from a shared 10-storey podium.

Following feedback from city planners, the developer has revised their plans for the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed complex, whittling away density from the bulky podium and adding height to the towers above, now proposed to rise 53 and 48 storeys.

Added height translates to increased residential, the plan now proposing 939 condominium units along with 102 rentals to replace the existing units housed on the proposal site, as per the City's rental replacement housing policy.

These units are planned in a breakdown of 63 studios, 627 one-bedrooms, 246 two-bedrooms, and 105 three-bedroom units.

As with the 2021 plan, the complex maintains an underground connection to the TTC's Davisville subway station, which would feature a dedicated entrance at street level linking down to the platforms via fare gates at the P2 parking level.

This direct subway connection, coupled with the City of Toronto's recent elimination of mandatory parking minimums, allows the project to include a relatively light parking component of just 178 spaces split between residential, visitor, office, and retail parking.

This marks a sharp reduction from the 288 parking spaces proposed for the site two years earlier, back when mandatory parking minimums were still in place.

Most residents and business tenants within the complex would be expected to make use of the direct TTC connection for their transportation needs, while over 1,100 bicycle parking spaces — increased from the 2021 plan — would be built for those with shorter commutes.

Even before the added height, local Ward 12 Councillor Josh Matlow was critical of the plan, telling blogTO in late 2021 that he found the proposal "excessive."

Matlow explained that the twin-45-storey scheme ignored "the City's official plan, and the developer didn't even bother to contact my office or speak with our community before submitting their application."

Matlow stated at the time that he believed the proposal was "rushed, getting it before our inclusionary zoning policy was approved so they wouldn't have to build affordable homes."