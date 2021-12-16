City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto parking minimums

Toronto ditches archaic parking rules that have clogged the city with cars

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto just took a big step away from car dependency, with city council adopting new by-law amendments on Wednesday to eliminate controversial parking rules that force developers to include vast parking garages in their projects.

Not only is the city removing most of these outdated minimum parking requirements, it's also imposing new limits on the number of parking spaces that can be built into a development. A double-whammy for car dependency.

"This decision means that developers will no longer be required to build parking spaces that home buyers don't want, making it easier for residents who live without a car to purchase a home," said Mayor John Tory.

Toronto's Chief Planner, Gregg Lintern, notes that the city is now one of the largest on the continent to implement such a policy.

A former Chief Planner is also cheering on the new bylaw amendments, placing herself among the voices seeing the move as a clear win for not just pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users, but the whole city.

Removing cars from the road and encouraging walking, cycling, and transit aligns with the city's climate action strategy known as TransformTO, parking garages often representing a disproportionate share of a building's greenhouse gas emissions.

"This more strategic and thoughtful management of the parking supply will contribute to the city's priorities to address the climate emergency, improve housing affordability, and encourage alternative forms of mobility for more people," said Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Planning and Housing Committee, Ana Bailão.

Of course, not everyone is happy about less parking in the city. Drivers have been speaking out about what this means for their demographic.

And the complaints seem to grow louder further away from the city centre. One suburban motorist even claimed (unironically) that this change will make it harder to park huge SUVs in the city.

Car-loving suburbanites probably aren't going to love this news, but this isn't a blanket ban on large parking garages.

If you're buying into a condo development in the suburbs or an area not well-served by transit, you can bet there will still be a sprawling garage in the mix.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People in Toronto complain of low supply and massive lineups to get free rapid tests

Environment Canada issues special alert for Toronto as weather gets stupid wonky

Toronto just broke a heat record that stood for over 180 years but snow is coming

Toronto ditches archaic parking rules that have clogged the city with cars

U of T cancels in-person exams and classes as COVID-19 cases spike across Ontario

Huge TTC service outage throws Toronto morning rush hour into chaos

People in Ontario are worried that securing a booster shot will be like the Hunger Games

Ontario announces new indoor capacity limits at so many different venues