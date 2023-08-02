Huge redevelopment to transform mall near Toronto with towers up to 55 storeys

Plans for a sweeping redevelopment of the Pickering Town Centre Mall and surrounding lands were officially unveiled by CentreCourt Developments on Wednesday, showing off an enormous mixed-use community that would form the backbone of a new urban core for the Toronto suburb.

Details of the transformative development first came to light when design concepts were floated over a year ago, revealing the immense scale of the project. CentreCourt has quietly advanced plans in the time since those concept renderings were uncovered, and finally went public with their Pickering City Centre (PCC) community on Aug. 2.

The over 55-acre PCC community proposed to add more than 6,000 new condominium units across over ten towers with designs from Diamond Schmitt Architects, ranging from 40 to 55 storeys.

The first phase of development will be concentrated along the east side of the site. Four mixed-use towers will introduce approximately 2,200 residential units, as well as a new 1.5-acre public park to the north.

CentreCourt's plans have the potential to create the critical mass needed to support the mall property, while also helping to establish the area around Pickering GO Station as a dense hub.

Plans call for the retention of the majority of the mall, building out areas largely occupied by current surface parking and the footprint of a former Sears store demolished in 2021.

Early concepts showed a future phase that would replace the mall's south wing, where Hudson's Bay currently exists, though the south wing is shown in its entirety in images released for the official reveal.

Instead, CentreCourt touts plans to "take advantage of existing commercial, retail and institutional uses, including the Pickering Town Centre Mall and adjacent Pickering City Hall."

The developer aims to accomplish this through new at-grade retail fronting onto tree-lined streets, and improved pedestrian infrastructure, including redesigned sidewalks and new walkways.

"The connected series of wide streets, parks, midblock landscaped courts, and urban piazzas are designed to connect people and activate a sense of community," says Donald Schmitt, CM Principal, Diamond Schmitt Architects.

Schmitt says that "With the tallest high-rise building at 55 storeys, it was important to design a grade-related network of amenities that support walkability and community connection."

"The cornerstone elements of the development include urban squares, which integrate the new community with a transformed retail precinct connected to public transit and other lush public green spaces, says Schmitt, noting that these areas have the potential to host "markets, festivals, and performances where residents and visitors come together for special moments including sporting events and social gatherings."

Wednesday's announcement also revealed much about the complex's residential amenities, which are to include a 20,000-square-foot fitness centre, a rooftop pool, co-working and social areas, plus a golf simulator lounge.

A partnership between CentreCourt and the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic was another detail revealed on Wednesday, which would bring a "Virtual Clinic" providing remote health care for complex residents.

CentreCourt is already pitching the project to the commuter demographic, citing the community's proximity to both Highway 401 and a planned direct connection to the Pickering GO Station via a pedestrian bridge, that will link residents to Toronto's Union Station in less than 40 minutes.