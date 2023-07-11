City
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
ontario place therme diamond schmitt

How an architecture firm seemingly became Toronto's most hated overnight

The Ontario Place-Therme Spa debate rages on, and just about every company associated with the project is being villainized on social media, including the architecture firm responsible for the massive building at the centre of the controversy.

Diamond Schmitt Architects has built up an illustrious portfolio of projects in Canada and abroad, specializing in institutional builds. But it's the firm's work on the enormously contentious Therme Spa proposed for Ontario Place that has placed it smack-dab in the middle of the project's associated media circus.

Since taking on the project, the firm's social media posts have been littered with comments from frustrated, and at times irate members of the public. One Twitter user called out the design firm's ethics for working with the province on a project many insist is not in the public's best interests.

Even a completely unrelated tweet from the firm announcing the start of construction on a new community centre and library in Oakville was met with several comments about Diamond Schmitt's involvement with the Ontario Place project.

In fact, only one of the seven comments responding to the tweet actually mentioned the project referenced, and even then, it urged the City of Oakville to bail on the firm because….you guess it, Ontario Place.

As some resort to name-calling, others are politely asking Diamond Schmitt to step away from the project, possibly in hopes that it will sideline the project and allow resistance more time to organize against the mega-spa.

Diamond Schmitt co-founder and principal Don Schmitt has publicly defended the firm's involvement in the Therme project, arguing that they will be viewed "on the right side of history" by future generations.

On its website, the firm ignores the controversy entirely, claiming that the project "honours and celebrates Ontario Place's history, including the Pods and Cinesphere," and promises to "create a year-round landmark waterfront destination reconnecting people to Lake Ontario."

Lead photo by

Ontario Place for All 
