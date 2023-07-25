Ontario is getting an entire village dedicated to health and wellness

Health fanatics in Ontario might one day get to live in a village entirely dedicated to wellbeing, with a vast expanse of land near Collingwood set to be transformed into a massive health and wellness community.

The proposed development of 130 acres of under-utilized land in the heart of South Georgian Bay was revealed last spring in a joint partnership between Di Poce Management Limited and Live Work Learn Play (LWLP).

Touted as the province's future "base camp" for innovative health and wellness, The Poplar Regional Health & Wellness Village's vision is to become a fully integrated, environmentally-friendly, and vibrant mixed-use village.

There will be seven interconnected districts in the community, which will include everything from a sports medicine centre and an education district, to a biotech and innovation district.

2,200 residential housing units are slated to be built, and residents will have access to 19 acres of environmentally-protected greenspace. Poplar Health & Wellness Village will also have a focus on elderly residents, with a multi-generational district for aging-in-place.

A 5-km year-round multi-use trail will run through the community, with a new regional transportation hub being built to increase connectivity and access to the village.

At just 90 minutes north of Toronto, the Poplar is expected to attract employers and create jobs, generate positive economic impacts, and create attainable housing for the Collingwood and Simcoe regions.

With $2 billion being invested into the project, there is no forecasted completion date just yet. However, it's since received support from the Collingwood Council, and you can follow along on their website for updates.