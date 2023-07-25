Real Estate
Meg Cossmann
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Poplar Health and Wellness Village

Ontario is getting an entire village dedicated to health and wellness

Real Estate
Meg Cossmann
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Health fanatics in Ontario might one day get to live in a village entirely dedicated to wellbeing, with a vast expanse of land near Collingwood set to be transformed into a massive health and wellness community.

The proposed development of 130 acres of under-utilized land in the heart of South Georgian Bay was revealed last spring in a joint partnership between Di Poce Management Limited and Live Work Learn Play (LWLP).

Poplar Health and Wellness Village

Rendering of the Biotech & Innovation District.

Touted as the province's future "base camp" for innovative health and wellness, The Poplar Regional Health & Wellness Village's vision is to become a fully integrated, environmentally-friendly, and vibrant mixed-use village.

Poplar Health and Wellness Village

Rendering of the Market District.

There will be seven interconnected districts in the community, which will include everything from a sports medicine centre and an education district, to a biotech and innovation district.

Poplar Health and Wellness Village

Rendering of the Centre of Excellence in Sports Medicine.

2,200 residential housing units are slated to be built, and residents will have access to 19 acres of environmentally-protected greenspace. Poplar Health & Wellness Village will also have a focus on elderly residents, with a multi-generational district for aging-in-place.

Poplar Health and Wellness Village

Rendering of the Excellence in Aging-in-Place District.

A 5-km year-round multi-use trail will run through the community, with a new regional transportation hub being built to increase connectivity and access to the village.

Poplar Health and Wellness Village

Rendering of the Education District.

At just 90 minutes north of Toronto, the Poplar is expected to attract employers and create jobs, generate positive economic impacts, and create attainable housing for the Collingwood and Simcoe regions.

Poplar Health and Wellness Village

Rendering of the Regional Health Hub & Wellness Campus.

With $2 billion being invested into the project, there is no forecasted completion date just yet. However, it's since received support from the Collingwood Council, and you can follow along on their website for updates.

Lead photo by

Poplar Health and Wellness Village
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4 million Toronto home doesn't even have walls

Ontario is getting an entire village dedicated to health and wellness

Luxury realtors are worried that the ultra-rich are now backing off Toronto's market

Iconic Ontario attraction known for pumpkins and pies is being torn down for housing

Toronto's futuristic new waterfront district is moving closer to reality

Toronto home prices are tanking as people abandon the turbulent market

This $14 million house in Ontario has an indoor garage that fits over 95 cars

Iconic Toronto factory being demolished despite efforts to save it