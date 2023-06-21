Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
house prices toronto

These are the Ontario cities with home prices cheaper than the national average

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After a turbulent 2022, home sales and prices in Canada have been trending upward this year, with the national average home price reaching $754,700 in May 2023 — the highest it's been since July 2022. 

Although dreams of purchasing a home in several markets — including Toronto — comes with a seven-digit price tag, there are still many cities in Ontario where you'll find average home prices below the national average. 

Zoocasa recently analyzed average home prices in 23 regional markets across Canada to determine where home prices are the most affordable using data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. 

As expected, the affordability of housing improves the further you move away from metropolitan hotspots like Toronto and Vancouver. 

toronto house prices

Photo: Zoocasa.

In the GTA, the average home price was $1,164,400 in May 2023, representing an 8.8 per cent change since January 2023. Vancouver was the only Canadian city to beat out Toronto in terms of home prices, with the average property running you a staggering $1,188,000. 

Three other Ontario regions on the list boasted average home prices higher than the national average, including Hamilton-Burlington ($877,100), Guelph & District ($843,300), and Kitchener-Waterloo ($777,500). 

toronto house prices

Regions where average home prices are below and above the national average. Photo: Zoocasa.

However, if you're operating on a tighter budget, you'll be relieved to know that you can still find below-national average home prices in four other regions: Niagara Region ($662,400), Ottawa ($645,400), London & St. Thomas ($619,800), and Windsor-Essex ($567,800). 

Out of all the regions analyzed in Canada, the most affordable market is Saint John, N.B., with an average home price of $281,100 in May 2023, which is $473,600 cheaper than the national average and roughly $880,000 cheaper than the GTA. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

These are the Ontario cities with home prices cheaper than the national average

This tiny dated 2-bedroom Toronto home is going for almost $2 million

Here's what you need to earn to afford a home in Toronto vs. other cities in Canada now

Dazzling new student residence coming to University of Toronto Mississauga

Breathtaking Toronto tower proposal just won an international design award

Ontario rents have risen an astounding 27% in just a few years

Toronto is getting a condo island completely surrounded by roads

This Toronto home sold for almost $500K over asking