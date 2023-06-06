Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Someone is renting a room in Toronto for $1,300 with zero privacy

Attempting to find a place to rent in Toronto that's within your budget range, in close proximity to transit or other points of interest, and doesn't come with nightmare roommates can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

Considering that it'll also cost you on average $2,500 to lease a one-bedroom unit in the GTA, it comes as no surprise that plenty of horror and suspiciously-priced units have infiltrated the rental market. 

Just take a look at this bedroom listing near Bay Street and Gerrard Street, which comes with a clear door, lacks complete privacy, and is available to rent for a whopping $1,300 a month. 

While the unit does come with a large window (unlike some other nightmare listings), there's barely enough room to fit a large table, let alone a bed or a nightstand. 

Photo: Kijiji.

According to the listing, the space is located in a "large three-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms," and includes utilities like heat, internet, laundry, and hydro. 

Renting out the space also means you get to take advantage of the condo's amenities, including the gym, party room, 24-hour concierge, pool, and rooftop terrace. The room comes furnished or unfurnished, and requires a minimum commitment of six months. 

Aside from its apparent lack of privacy, you'll also have to share a bathroom with "one male roommate." 

Photo: Kijiji.

"I was searching for an apartment and found this advertisement on Kijiji for a room to rent for $1300! It's a solarium! Unbelievable," a blogTO reader, who forwarded the listing said. 

Although this unit isn't nearly as terrifying as some of the other listings we've covered — including horror movie basements and cluttered storage areas — it definitely paints a picture of just how awful (and pricey) Toronto's current rental market is. 

Lead photo by

Kijiji
