Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
415 Wilson Ave Toronto

You can buy an entire Toronto apartment building for $4.25 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

For the price of a luxury home, you can buy an entire 10-unit apartment building. 

Listed for $4,250,ooo, 415 Wilson Ave. is what you'd call a perfect long-term investment opportunity. 

"It's for someone wanting to invest for the future," said realtor Vito Marchese. 

415 Wilson Ave Toronto

The exterior of the building. 

And the reason it's geared more towards long-term plans is because the building is currently fully tenanted and the rents are well below market rate. 

"They're all long-lasting tenants," Marchese said. "Some of them have been there for 40 to 50 years." 

415 Wilson Ave Toronto

The front entrance. 

This also explains why Marchese wouldn't share the capitalization rate or rent roll with blogTO, because these details likely wouldn't make the investment look very promising at first glance. 

However, if you're looking for somewhere that could eventually be a solid income property, this place has a ton of potential. 

415 Wilson Ave Toronto

One of the hallways with terrazzo flooring. 

The building is in a good location close to highways, shops, and transit, and has been well-maintained. 

415 Wilson Ave Toronto

The lobby. 

There's no need for immediate repairs, according to Marchese. He mentions that the roof and boiler are relatively new (10 years old). 

415 Wilson Ave Toronto

Big windows in the hallway make for bright and airy common areas. 

As for future rental income potential – once the very established tenants leave – there's some positives there, too. 

For example, since it's an older building, the units are quite large, so you could charge a premium for that. 

415 Wilson Ave Toronto

The builing is thought to be built in the 1960s. 

There are six two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units. With market rate rent being an average of $2,538 a month for a one-bedroom and $3,286 a month for a two-bedroom, that's roughly a $360K gross yearly income. 

415 Wilson Ave Toronto

The hydro meters. 

Marchese also says that this area has a high demand for rentals, so you'll probably never have trouble finding a new tenant. 

415 Wilson Ave Toronto

The laundry facilities. 

Other things to note about the multiplex are its coin-operated washers and dryers, a heated garage with a total of 14 parking spots, separate hydro meters, and terrazzo floors throughout. 

415 Wilson Ave Toronto

The garages. 

The only problem? You'll need the capital to be able to hold out long enough to see that return on investment, and if we're being honest, most people probably don't have that kind of coin lying around.

Lead photo by

realtor.ca
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

You can buy an entire Toronto apartment building for $4.25 million

Toronto landlord is renting an apartment for 'student girls' to share a room for $600 a month

This Toronto home is $3.5 million and only has two bedrooms

Starter homes hardly exist in Canada anymore but here's where you can still buy one

This mysterious Toronto estate is back on sale for $4 million

Tiny home Toronto neighbourhood fought to stop now renting for $2450

This $5 million Markham home has a huge sunken living room you'll never want to leave

Ontario landlord wants you to share a bed with a stranger for $550 a month rent