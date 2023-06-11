This is what a $5 million celebrity home looks like in Toronto

With almost 65K Instagram followers and multiple features in The Globe and Mail and Elle Decor Magazine, Montana Labelle can be considered a household name when it comes to design and lifestyle.

The Toronto-based interior designer and her husband, Russell Gozlan (owner of home-construction company Gozlan Group), are the duo behind some of the most interesting homes in Toronto.

"A Montana Labelle Home by Gozlan Group is more than a celebrity residence. It takes special talent to bring a classic expression of mid-century design to luxurious modern living," said Sotheby's realtor Jane Zhang.

Previously, the husband and wife dream-team worked together on transforming their home at 21 Clarendon Ave. during the pandemic.

It was a testing ground for Labelle's ideas, and the result was a stunning modern home with clean lines and an uncluttered space.

But as beautiful as 21 Clarendon Ave. was, Labelle and her husband soon set their sights on their next project – 11 Lynwood Avenue.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home near Casa Loma is a work of art as much as it is the laboratory for Labelle's designs – although you'd never know it by the understated exterior.

"It’s such a surprise when you walk in and see it in all its interior beauty," said Gozlan.

Labelle and Gozlan worked together throughout 2022 to completely gut, renovate, and expand this home.

The home boasts updated essentials, like a new HVAC system, plumbing, insulation, framing, and electrical, but the true draw of this home is the unique interior.

From the varied materials to the architectural elements, like arched doorways and luxurious finishes that can be found nowhere else, this home is nothing like you've seen in Toronto.

"We spend a lot of time in California, so we wanted house to have a California feel. We didn’t want it to feel like a typical Toronto house," explained Labelle.

Throughout the home, you'll notice plenty of mid-century elements, which are a classic nod to the Californian style.

"It's so LA that don’t feel like you’re in Toronto in that house. You're kinda transported to that the beauty," added Gozlan.

And unlike Labelle and Gozlan's previous home where they played it safe, this house was all about taking design risks.

Labelle, who designs homes in Toronto and around the world, noted that here in Toronto people tend to shy away from colour, preferring neutrals instead. But 11 Lynwood Ave. was a place to experiment.

For example, Labelle opted for a terracotta colour and a custom-made Rosso Verona marble bed in the primary bedroom.

"If you proposed this to a client, they would say 'Absolutely not!' and even Russell wasn't sure about it," said Labelle.

Although Gozlan now admits that the terracotta bedroom really is a soothing and zen space.

Labelle also said that 11 Lynwood Ave. was a place where they could rectify some of the mistakes they made with their previous home.

For example, she told blogTO that their last house was much more restricted in size, so Labelle made sure that this house had a larger footprint in some key areas – namely her closet and primary bathroom.

Speaking of, the primary bathroom is something else. The large space has been divided into what Labelle refers to as "three pods" in one of her videos detailing the renovation.

The primary bathroom also features a custom marble tub in one pod, a his/her microcement vanity with a freestanding bronze mirror in the middle pod, and an open air double shower with natural sunlight flooding the space in the third pod.

But obviously, the primary bathroom isn't the only eye-catching thing about this home.

"There are so many amazing details incorporated into this home," said Labelle.

"Lynwood was a labour of love. Each detail is meticulously thought out," added Gozlan, noting elements like the fluted fireplace and the white standing seam metal roof.

"You do not see that everyday in Toronto! The design is so unique. As well, the level of detail and craftsmanship is unmatched."

Perhaps the most impressive detail in the house is the mix of various types of marble.

"I’m in love with marble and love all different types of marble," explained Labelle, who skillfully mixed an Italian Emperador, Italian green exotic, walnut travertine, and Rosso Verona marble all in one home.

The listing also notes that there's a generous list of built-in vintage collections and statement pieces, which can be found in the form of the Catherine Carroll ceramic backsplash in the kitchen, the Kit King sink in the powder room, and more.

And while most homes that look this good in photos are rarely practical, Zhang ensures us that the home really is easy to live in.

"It’s not only cool, it’s very practical," she said.

"One of my favourite things about the house, that we did for practicalitly reasons, is a tumbled French limestone floor all through the house," Labelle explained.

"We have a 100-pound black Golden Doodle, so we wanted to make it less fussy for us so we don’t have to chase after him."

There are, of course, other practicalilties in this luxury home, like automated gadgets, top-of-the-line integrated appliances, and heated floors.

And even though Labelle and Gozlan only just finished the renovations for 11 Lynwood Ave., they're ready for their next project.

"The life of a designer," said Labelle jokingly.

As for what's next, that's still TBD but Labelle hinted at something more traditional and European-inspired.

Either way, we can't wait to see what unique spin she puts on her next project.

Until then, we can drool over the pictures of 11 Lynwood Ave. and be very jealous of whoever purchases the home.

The home is currently listed for $4,998,000.