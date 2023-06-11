Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

This is what a $5 million celebrity home looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

With almost 65K Instagram followers and multiple features in The Globe and Mail and Elle Decor Magazine, Montana Labelle can be considered a household name when it comes to design and lifestyle.

The Toronto-based interior designer and her husband, Russell Gozlan (owner of home-construction company Gozlan Group), are the duo behind some of the most interesting homes in Toronto. 

"A Montana Labelle Home by Gozlan Group is more than a celebrity residence. It takes special talent to bring a classic expression of mid-century design to luxurious modern living," said Sotheby's realtor Jane Zhang

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

To preserve its timeless artful elements, no expense was spared.

Previously, the husband and wife dream-team worked together on transforming their home at 21 Clarendon Ave. during the pandemic. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

A custom marble vanity in one of the bathrooms. 

It was a testing ground for Labelle's ideas, and the result was a stunning modern home with clean lines and an uncluttered space. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The living room features an Italian Emperador fireplace and the television can be hidden away when not in use. 

But as beautiful as 21 Clarendon Ave. was, Labelle and her husband soon set their sights on their next project – 11 Lynwood Avenue

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home near Casa Loma is a work of art as much as it is the laboratory for Labelle's designs – although you'd never know it by the understated exterior. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The foyer has some impressive sculptures and art. 

"It’s such a surprise when you walk in and see it in all its interior beauty," said Gozlan. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The den with knotty pine lined walls. 

Labelle and Gozlan worked together throughout 2022 to completely gut,  renovate, and expand this home. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The home boasts updated essentials, like a new HVAC system, plumbing, insulation, framing, and electrical, but the true draw of this home is the unique interior. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

Beautiful arches and curves have serious aesthetic appeal and a soothing simplicity. 

From the varied materials to the architectural elements, like arched doorways and luxurious finishes that can be found nowhere else, this home is nothing like you've seen in Toronto. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

A walnut travertine marble dining table.

"We spend a lot of time in California, so we wanted house to have a California feel. We didn’t want it to feel like a typical Toronto house," explained Labelle. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The wood-lined walls give the den a very retro '70s vibe. 

Throughout the home, you'll notice plenty of mid-century elements, which are a classic nod to the Californian style. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

Premium Marvin windows and doors are found throughout the house. 

"It's so LA that don’t feel like you’re in Toronto in that house. You're kinda transported to that the beauty," added Gozlan.

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

Venetian plaster throughout.

And unlike Labelle and Gozlan's previous home where they played it safe, this house was all about taking design risks. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

Unique Taiwanese lantern pendants.

Labelle, who designs homes in Toronto and around the world, noted that here in Toronto people tend to shy away from colour, preferring neutrals instead. But 11 Lynwood Ave. was a place to experiment. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom painted in Benjamin Moore cozy Terra-Cotta.

For example, Labelle opted for a terracotta colour and a custom-made Rosso Verona marble bed in the primary bedroom.

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The Rosso Verona marble bed.

"If you proposed this to a client, they would say 'Absolutely not!' and even Russell wasn't sure about it," said Labelle. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

Etherington two-sided vanity, additional finishes made of handcrafted microcement.

Although Gozlan now admits that the terracotta bedroom really is a soothing and zen space. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The large Lacanche stove and Jenn-Air appliances are also integrated into Labelle's neutral palette.

Labelle also said that 11 Lynwood Ave. was a place where they could rectify some of the mistakes they made with their previous home. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

Upper loft office with full ensuite and built-ins.

For example, she told blogTO that their last house was much more restricted in size, so Labelle made sure that this house had a larger footprint in some key areas – namely her closet and primary bathroom. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The expansive primary bathroom. 

Speaking of, the primary bathroom is something else. The large space has been divided into what Labelle refers to as "three pods" in one of her videos detailing the renovation

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The primary bathroom tub. 

The primary bathroom also features a custom marble tub in one pod, a his/her microcement vanity with a freestanding bronze mirror in the middle pod, and an open air double shower with natural sunlight flooding the space in the third pod. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The primary bathroom shower. 

But obviously, the primary bathroom isn't the only eye-catching thing about this home. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The dining room with custom shutters. 

"There are so many amazing details incorporated into this home," said Labelle.

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

"Lynwood was a labour of love. Each detail is meticulously thought out," added Gozlan, noting elements like the fluted fireplace and the white standing seam metal roof.

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The kitchen with fully integrated appliances. 

"You do not see that everyday in Toronto! The design is so unique. As well, the level of detail and craftsmanship is unmatched."

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The unique backsplash and Venetian plaster cabinets. 

Perhaps the most impressive detail in the house is the mix of various types of marble.

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The door to the powder room off the dining room. 

"I’m in love with marble and love all different types of marble," explained Labelle, who skillfully mixed an Italian Emperador, Italian green exotic, walnut travertine, and Rosso Verona marble all in one home. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

Exposed beams in the kitchen add even more architectural intrigue to the space. 

The listing also notes that there's a generous list of built-in vintage collections and statement pieces, which can be found in the form of the Catherine Carroll ceramic backsplash in the kitchen, the Kit King sink in the powder room, and more. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The living room with the hidden TV. 

And while most homes that look this good in photos are rarely practical, Zhang ensures us that the home really is easy to live in. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

From ceiling to wall to cabinetry systems.

"It’s not only cool, it’s very practical," she said. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The house is approximately 3,800 sq.ft.

"One of my favourite things about the house, that we did for practicalitly reasons, is a tumbled French limestone floor all through the house," Labelle explained. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

This home showcases how lavish finishes are dedicated to everyday relaxation. 

"We have a 100-pound black Golden Doodle, so we wanted to make it less fussy for us so we don’t have to chase after him." 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The lower level exercise room with heated floors and full marble shower.

There are, of course, other practicalilties in this luxury home, like automated gadgets, top-of-the-line integrated appliances, and heated floors. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

"Grovers Room"

And even though Labelle and Gozlan only just finished the renovations for 11 Lynwood Ave., they're ready for their next project.11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The bathroom off the upstairs loft office. 

"The life of a designer," said Labelle jokingly. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

A home office. 

As for what's next, that's still TBD but Labelle hinted at something more traditional and European-inspired.

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The Kit King hand-made sink in the guest powder room.

Either way, we can't wait to see what unique spin she puts on her next project. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

Until then, we can drool over the pictures of 11 Lynwood Ave. and be very jealous of whoever purchases the home. 

11 Lynwood Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

The home is currently listed for $4,998,000

Photos by
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $5 million celebrity home looks like in Toronto

Interior of Toronto bar Crocodile Rock finally gutted to make way for condo

Big plans in the works to redevelop Toronto bus terminal

This $4 million Toronto home is an original 'Painted Lady'

This $19 million home in Oakville is one of the last remaining lakefront estates

Here are the few places in Ontario you can still get a home for under $200k

Toronto rents just skyrocketed again and here's how much you'll need to spend

This 11-foot-wide Toronto house just sold for $300K over asking