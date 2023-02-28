Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
28 treeview drive toronto

This is what a $1 million home looks like in Toronto right now

Finding a nice home in Toronto at a reasonable price can be a headache, but with the right amount of patience, there's still several properties around the city that can be worth investing in. 

This detached home is currently on the market for $999,900, and is located at 28 Treeview Drive

28 treeview drive torontoThe two-storey brick home is located in the neighbourhood of Alderwood, which boasts many single family homes, and is within walking distance of many schools. 

28 treeview drive torontoThe house is also in close proximity to many shopping centres, including IKEA, Farm Boy, Sherway Gardens, and Costco. 

28 treeview drive torontoIt's also close to the Mimico GO Station and major highways such as the QEW and 427. 

28 treeview drive torontoThere's lots of potential to renovate the simple home and upgrade its storage spaces for a more modern feel. 

28 treeview drive torontoThe space boasts 5+2 bedrooms, three bathrooms, and tons of natural light throughout all levels. 

28 treeview drive torontoThe finished basement comes with a separate entrance, and features its own living room and bedroom. 

28 treeview drive torontoWith over five bedrooms in total, there's ample space to design a home office, play room, or even a nursery. 

28 treeview drive torontoThe property also comes with a two car garage, as well as a two car driveway that provides four parking spots in total. 

28 treeview drive torontoThe backyard is fenced and spacious, with plenty of room to plant greenery or flowers. 

28 treeview drive torontoAlthough this home is definitely not the most aesthetically pleasing listing on the market, it is certainly a fixer-upper's dream. Despite its simplicity, the house is on the market for nearly $1 million. 

Rare Real Estate
