Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
31 vernham court

This $6.6 million Toronto house has an indoor hot tub and climate-controlled wine cellar

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you've ever wanted to take a dip in your personal year-round hot tub but don't want to bear even a few seconds of Toronto's frigid cold winters, then the perfect real estate listing for you has just come up  — that is, if you've got a cool $6.6 million to spare.

31 vernham court

Sky-high ceilings in the foyer are complemented by natural light pouring in from a custom skylight. 

Located right at Bayview and York Mills, the home at 31 Vernham Court has tons of elegant features, from the soaring ceilings and skylight in the foyer to the heated floors and temperature-controlled wine cellar in the expansive basement.

Enjoy all of your fancy Miele appliances — built-in coffee maker included — as you prepare for your morning as a millionaire... whatever that entails.

31 vernham court

The kitchen shows as the best room in the home. 

Coffered ceilings, fancy mouldings and expensive finishes abound, as expected, though the sparse staging for such an expensive estate leaves quite a lot to be desired.

31 vernham court

The home itself, though somewhat dated (especially considering the price), is beautiful.  

The buyer will definitely want to remove the bygone drapery and furnish it with their own, hopefully more modern pieces, though things like the basement pool table, luxurious rugs and indoor hot tub can stay.

31 vernham court

Enjoy your hot tub year-round without having to step a foot outdoors. 

There is, of course, also a sauna and movie theatre, which appear to be the standard for multi-million dollar mansions in the city, the latter complete with comfy leather loungers.

31 vernham court

A private movie theatre, sauna, heated floors, and climate-controlled wine cellar — what else could you want?! 

Though the home shows its age in ways, it is on a private cul-de-sac in a desirable, uppity area of the city, meaning it's sure to get its ridiculous list price or more, though the market is thankfully softening — albeit only slightly when it comes to such lavish homes.

Photos by

Realtor.ca
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $6.6 million Toronto house has an indoor hot tub and climate-controlled wine cellar

Here's the one true sign the Toronto housing market might be in trouble

Toronto's tiny Art Deco district is a hidden gem in plain sight

Two enormously tall condo towers could soon transform the Toronto skyline

This $4.5 million Toronto home is selling for triple the price from 5 years ago

The work from home trend is crushing Toronto's office occupancy rates

Toronto homeowner charging $1,300 to live on their couch for a few weeks

People in Toronto can now legally build backyard apartments if they want to