This $6.6 million Toronto house has an indoor hot tub and climate-controlled wine cellar

If you've ever wanted to take a dip in your personal year-round hot tub but don't want to bear even a few seconds of Toronto's frigid cold winters, then the perfect real estate listing for you has just come up — that is, if you've got a cool $6.6 million to spare.

Located right at Bayview and York Mills, the home at 31 Vernham Court has tons of elegant features, from the soaring ceilings and skylight in the foyer to the heated floors and temperature-controlled wine cellar in the expansive basement.

Enjoy all of your fancy Miele appliances — built-in coffee maker included — as you prepare for your morning as a millionaire... whatever that entails.

Coffered ceilings, fancy mouldings and expensive finishes abound, as expected, though the sparse staging for such an expensive estate leaves quite a lot to be desired.

The buyer will definitely want to remove the bygone drapery and furnish it with their own, hopefully more modern pieces, though things like the basement pool table, luxurious rugs and indoor hot tub can stay.

There is, of course, also a sauna and movie theatre, which appear to be the standard for multi-million dollar mansions in the city, the latter complete with comfy leather loungers.

Though the home shows its age in ways, it is on a private cul-de-sac in a desirable, uppity area of the city, meaning it's sure to get its ridiculous list price or more, though the market is thankfully softening — albeit only slightly when it comes to such lavish homes.