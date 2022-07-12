If you hate people you can live surrounded by lakes for $13 million just outside Toronto

Neighbours are a nightmare. They can be loud, intrusive, weird and just all-around unpleasant to deal with.

For example, my parents have a neighbour who always uses his leaf blower at times you'd think noise laws would prohibit that activity.

They've lived with this annoyance for almost 15 years. However, the unpleasant truth is neighbours are a simple reality of living in the big city.

So if you have the money, never want to hear your neighbours again, and don't mind moving just outside the city, then we have the perfect place.

Less than an hour away from Toronto by car, this epic private retreat is located on 55 acres of land in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

The property features 10,500-square-feet of living space plus a 1,000-square-foot apartment above the garage, enough room for 20 cars and 3.5 km of waterfront on two man-made lakes.

Those lakes also have three kinds of fish in them, according to the listing.

From the aerial shot of the property it seems like the home is surrounded by water, much like a castle surrounds itself with a moat to keep out intruders. And apparently there's already a dragon at the end of the drive!

Now, while my introverted self would want to turn it into a fortress of solitude, this property could be used for more than just a hermit's retreat.

"[It's] a great property for a B&B, family resort, spa, daycare, senior residence, medical or rehab treatment centre," notes realtors Yan Fu and Harvey Dong in the listing.

Currently, it is owned by a company that produces "therapeutic solutions for patients suffering from vascular, muscular and soft tissue conditions".

This would explain the interesting interiors that freaked out a writer for the real estate gossip site The Mash in 2011.

But despite the questionable interiors, the exterior looks like a regular home.

And the house does have some decent things inside such as a sauna, walk-in fridge, elevator and three Geo-Thermal furnaces.

It also now boasts 17 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

With enough work this place could really be a dream, fit for a celebrity.

Plus, there's also a log cabin on the property and a stone house.

But even if you knock down all the properties the land is truly stunning, with over 10 km of walking trails. As Yu and Dong put it 13231 Kennedy Rd. is "one of a kind!"

The property is currently listed for $12,880,000.