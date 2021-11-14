Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 44 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
59 York Downs Drive Toronto

This $5 million home in Toronto looks like the set of a strange 80's movie

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 44 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

This house is a total trip from top to bottom. The home is a true homage to the 1980's Miami glamour style of interiors. 

The gleaming granite tile, the glass bricks, gold hand rails on the staircase and the bright pops of colour throughout make it feel like the movie set of Scarface or Miami Vice. 

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

Listed for $5,288,000, 59 York Downs Drive boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 5,000-square-feet of living space. 59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The living room with built-in bookcases. 

The main floor is mostly open concept with huge principal rooms with big picture windows that let in an abundance of natural light. 

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The foyer. 

Even the foyer is bright thanks to the wall of glass brick and feels large than life with the vaulted ceilings. 

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The home has an unconventional layout to complement it's unconventional design. 

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The family room with a balcony over the foyer. 

For example, the family room is on a balcony between the first and second floor. 

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The living room. 

Meanwhile the living room, which overlooks the ravine, has a colourful two-way fireplace in the centre of the room. 

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is perhaps the most "normal" of rooms in the house with sleek white cupboards and granite floors.

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The sunroom / breakfast nook. 

It also opens up into a gorgeous sunroom and walks out to the deck. 59 York Downs Drive Toronto

A second kitchen / wet bar in the basement. Note the mirrored ceilings. 

But each room in the home is unique in its own way.

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The media / entertainment room with a sauna and hot tub. 

In the basement the media room has tropical mural on one wall and there's a hot tub right in front of the screen.

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The indoor hot tub. 

So you can watch your favourite films from either the comfy turquoise chairs or the hot tub. 

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

A bedroom. All bedrooms come with an ensuite bathroom. 

One of the bedrooms in the home has an underwater ocean mural covering two walls. 

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is a little more tame with a picture window overlooking the ravine, two-walk in closets and an eight-piece ensuite. 

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

An aerial view of the backyard. 

The home also boasts a sauna, an outdoor pool and a tennis court. 59 York Downs Drive Toronto

A recreation room in the basement. 

And while the interior design won't be to most people's taste the home is undeniably striking.

59 York Downs Drive Toronto

The back of the house. 

Plus it's on half an acre of land so that's always a bonus. 

Photos by

Houssmax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Home prices are absolutely exploding in this Toronto suburb right now

This $5 million home in Toronto looks like the set of a strange 80's movie

You can cook dinner from your bed at this apartment for rent in Toronto

Beloved Toronto pub to be redeveloped into a sky-scraping condo tower

A landmark heritage home on Queen West put up for sale months ago still has no buyer

This is what a $2 million loft hidden down a laneway looks like in Toronto

Ontario city sees huge increase in rent prices after Toronto exodus

This is what a $200K home looks like in Toronto