This $5 million home in Toronto looks like the set of a strange 80's movie

This house is a total trip from top to bottom. The home is a true homage to the 1980's Miami glamour style of interiors.

The gleaming granite tile, the glass bricks, gold hand rails on the staircase and the bright pops of colour throughout make it feel like the movie set of Scarface or Miami Vice.

Listed for $5,288,000, 59 York Downs Drive boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 5,000-square-feet of living space.

The main floor is mostly open concept with huge principal rooms with big picture windows that let in an abundance of natural light.

Even the foyer is bright thanks to the wall of glass brick and feels large than life with the vaulted ceilings.

The home has an unconventional layout to complement it's unconventional design.

For example, the family room is on a balcony between the first and second floor.

Meanwhile the living room, which overlooks the ravine, has a colourful two-way fireplace in the centre of the room.

The kitchen is perhaps the most "normal" of rooms in the house with sleek white cupboards and granite floors.

It also opens up into a gorgeous sunroom and walks out to the deck.

But each room in the home is unique in its own way.

In the basement the media room has tropical mural on one wall and there's a hot tub right in front of the screen.

So you can watch your favourite films from either the comfy turquoise chairs or the hot tub.

One of the bedrooms in the home has an underwater ocean mural covering two walls.

The primary bedroom is a little more tame with a picture window overlooking the ravine, two-walk in closets and an eight-piece ensuite.

The home also boasts a sauna, an outdoor pool and a tennis court.

And while the interior design won't be to most people's taste the home is undeniably striking.

Plus it's on half an acre of land so that's always a bonus.