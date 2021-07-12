This $12 million mansion in Vaughan looks like a hotel

As the pandemic wears on, many of us are itching for a vacation. In the darkest hours of lockdown I would have literally gone to Ohio if it meant I didn't have to sit in my apartment for one more day.

That being said, if my home was as luxurious as this one maybe I wouldn't have had such bad cabin fever.

This modern mansion, located at 12 Erica Road in Vaughan, is practically a five-star hotel.

Listed for $11,895,000 this five-bedroom, 11-bathroom home has all the things.

Let me just list a few of the most enticing features:

A home theatre

A gym

A wellness spa with a hot tub that has a waterfall

A steam room

A sauna

A yoga/meditation room

Three wet-bars

An outdoor salt water pool

A sports court

And the list goes on.

The interior of this house looks like a Hilton Hotel with soaring ceilings and an open concept floor plan.

Sumptuous touches like heated marble tile floors and wood accents make the space feel warm and welcoming.

The kitchen has integrated appliances and a waterfall island.

The primary bedroom has a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a six piece ensuite.

Even the garage looks like a high-end mechanic shop.

So if there's ever another lockdown I know which household I'm gonna try and bubble with. Hint: this one.