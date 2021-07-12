This $12 million mansion in Vaughan looks like a hotel

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 36 minutes ago
12 Erica Road Vaughan

As the pandemic wears on, many of us are itching for a vacation. In the darkest hours of lockdown I would have literally gone to Ohio if it meant I didn't have to sit in my apartment for one more day. 

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The formal living room with heated marble tile floors.

That being said, if my home was as luxurious as this one maybe I wouldn't have had such bad cabin fever. 

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The dining room with a feature fireplace at the end. 

This modern mansion, located at 12 Erica Road in Vaughan, is practically a five-star hotel. 

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The lower level wet-bar and rec room. 

Listed for $11,895,000 this five-bedroom, 11-bathroom home has all the things.

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The spa area with the hot tub. 

Let me just list a few of the most enticing features:  

  • A home theatre
  • A gym

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The home gym.

  • A wellness spa with a hot tub that has a waterfall
  • A steam room 
  • A sauna

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The meditation room is in the basement. 

  • A yoga/meditation room 
  • Three wet-bars 
  • An outdoor salt water pool
  • A sports court

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The home theatre with led-lighting. 

And the list goes on. 

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The family room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. 

The interior of this house looks like a Hilton Hotel with soaring ceilings and an open concept floor plan. 

12 Erica Road Vaughan

One of the walk-in closets in the primary bedroom. 

Sumptuous touches like heated marble tile floors and wood accents make the space feel warm and welcoming.

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The kitchen has all Miele appliances and an espresso bar. 

The kitchen has integrated appliances and a waterfall island. 

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The bright and airy primary bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. 

The primary bedroom has a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a six piece ensuite. 

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The garage has a hydraulic lift. 

Even the garage looks like a high-end mechanic shop. 

12 Erica Road Vaughan

The sports court where you can play basketball, tennis or other court games. 

So if there's ever another lockdown I know which household I'm gonna try and bubble with. Hint: this one. 

12 Erica Road Vaughan

Photos by

Upperside Real Estate

