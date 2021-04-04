This $3 million Oakville home has the most awesome hidden backyard

From the outside, a home for sale in Oakville looks like many in the neighbourhood, but in the backyard is a hidden oasis that could be the perfect post-pandemic party place.

The home at 2339 Rideau Drive in Oakville is listed for just over $3 million.

The five-bedroom home (one bedroom in the basement) has approximately 5,700 square feet of living space.

At the front of the home, French doors open to an office space by a window. There are built-in speakers here connected to a central sound system throughout home, according to listing agent Alexx Coelho from Royal LePage Services Ltd.

The home owners seem to be fans of chandeliers and all lighting fixtures are included. In the family room, there are two, along with a Napoleon fireplace.

The dining room comes with a tile floor and another chandelier — this one is crystal. And if you like music with your food, the dining room also has two built-in speakers.

The kitchen comes with a large island, which looks like many homes in this price range. If your current home is lacking in wine storage, this one has tons including space for 52 bottles in the kitchen.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is large with space for a sofa, and for your bedtime music, the speaker sound system continues here. There is also a walk-in closet.

The master bathroom ensuite tub is a bit over-the-top with columns and a chandelier.

The basement comes with all the standard features including a recreation room and a walk-in wine cellar. There are also two laundry rooms in this home. The upstairs laundry room is combined with a "linen room."

While the home looks like many multimillion-dollar properties on the market, the backyard is unique.

The home owners spent more than $400,000 upgrading this "backyard oasis" with contactors International Landscaping.

The salt-water pool is heated with LED lights for evening events. There is also a lighted waterfall feature.

The yard was designed with entertaining in mind. It starts with some sound-blocking, as the neighbours are not far in this neighbourhood. Three waterspouts set in the tiered wall add an organic soundtrack and muffle the hum of the bustling neighbourhood.

A covered lounge area has a gas fireplace, integrated audio and LED lighting system.

There is a recessed six-person hot tub.

The cabana is not only a change room area but has storage, a fridge and houses the pool equipment. It also green walls and a green roof with pollinator plants.

Not everyone has the cash to purchase this type of home or the desire to live in Oakville, but this backyard might have you planning for your own oasis someday.