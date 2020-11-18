Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 42 minutes ago
1 da vinci avenue brampton

This is what a $3.3 million mansion looks like in Brampton

Entertainment and relaxation are key features in this $3.3 million mansion on the market in Brampton.

This custom-built home at 1 Da Vinci Avenue is said to be finished with high-quality materials throughout, and it looks like the homeowners enjoy pampering.

1

The home is gated on a two-acre lot.

The gated home may be pricey, but it's a steal compared to others in the neighbourhood.

1 da vinci avenue brampton

Two staircases would allow for a dramatic entrance.

Upon entry, the two mirror-image staircases might have you feeling like a movie star making a grand entry at a party.

1 da vinci avenue brampton

There are two bars in the home.

Parties would be easy to host in this home — the family room has a bar and there is a wet bar in the basement.

1 da vinci avenue brampton

A bright, cheerful kitchen looks out onto the gardens.

You will find granite counters in the kitchen where you will also get amazing views of the gardens. There are interesting landscaping features on the two-acre property, which look to be well-manicured.

1 da vinci avenue brampton

This horse and carriage is part of the landscaping around the mansion.

With a total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms, there is plenty of space for family or those lavish parties, once the pandemic is over.

1 da vinci avenue brampton

Your own private sauna would be a perk. 

The basement is where the home shines over other, similar mansions. Here you will find a jacuzzi and sauna.

1 da vinci avenue brampton

The jacuzzi looks to be big enough for at least two people.

Alongside the aforementioned wet bar, there is a roomy home theatre to kick back in.

1 da vinci avenue brampton

When you are not having parties, you can kick back in this home theatre.

When it is safe to hold gatherings again, there are tons of parking spaces around the home, too.

1 da vinci avenue brampton

There is ample room for parking at this Brampton mansion.

Although the price tag is steep, it seems like a bargain compared to this $13 million Toronto penthouse condo

Photos by

mediatours.ca

