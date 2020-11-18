This is what a $3.3 million mansion looks like in Brampton

Entertainment and relaxation are key features in this $3.3 million mansion on the market in Brampton.

This custom-built home at 1 Da Vinci Avenue is said to be finished with high-quality materials throughout, and it looks like the homeowners enjoy pampering.

The gated home may be pricey, but it's a steal compared to others in the neighbourhood.

Upon entry, the two mirror-image staircases might have you feeling like a movie star making a grand entry at a party.

Parties would be easy to host in this home — the family room has a bar and there is a wet bar in the basement.

You will find granite counters in the kitchen where you will also get amazing views of the gardens. There are interesting landscaping features on the two-acre property, which look to be well-manicured.

With a total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms, there is plenty of space for family or those lavish parties, once the pandemic is over.

The basement is where the home shines over other, similar mansions. Here you will find a jacuzzi and sauna.

Alongside the aforementioned wet bar, there is a roomy home theatre to kick back in.

When it is safe to hold gatherings again, there are tons of parking spaces around the home, too.

Although the price tag is steep, it seems like a bargain compared to this $13 million Toronto penthouse condo.