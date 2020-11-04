This is what a $13 million penthouse condo looks like in Toronto

With a private rooftop pool, three bedrooms and stunning views of the city, this Toronto penthouse might be the city oasis you are looking for if you can handle the $13 million price tag.

Located in Rosedale, at 1 Roxborough St. E., this penthouse is the largest of 14 suites in the boutique Hill and Dale Residences. At approximately 4,000 square feet with 12-foot ceilings, this roomy condo has plenty of space to spread out.

It is listed for $12.8 million and while this may seem a bit steep, it's worth it, says salesperson Paul Johnston.

"Something of this size, inside and out is a pretty rare find. Even a three-bedroom condominium, quite frankly, is a tough thing to find, let alone one that has three outdoor terraces and a pool on the rooftop and is located at Yonge and Roxborough," Johnston told blogTO. "I think it has got a fair bit going for it."

The living room features a "dramatic fireplace" and a custom light fixture overhead.

The modern kitchen has a dumb-waiter, a luxurious feature, to send drinks and food to the rooftop terrace above.

No need to worry about when movie theatres will open again because you have your own media room with surround sound.

For those who have kids, there are two bedrooms of almost identical size, each with their own ensuite bathroom — so no fights over who gets the biggest room.

The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a soaker tub and a walk-in shower.

The main floor has a cloak room, and a laundry room with a full-sized washer and dryer.

Upstairs could be a family room, home gym, office, studio or study — whatever you want to make it. This is where you walk out to terraces with specular views of the city.

No need to take the TTC — this suite includes three private parking spaces and there is a storage locker.