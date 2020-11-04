Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 roxborough street east toronto

This is what a $13 million penthouse condo looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

With a private rooftop pool, three bedrooms and stunning views of the city, this Toronto penthouse might be the city oasis you are looking for if you can handle the $13 million price tag.

Located in Rosedale, at 1 Roxborough St. E., this penthouse is the largest of 14 suites in the boutique Hill and Dale Residences. At approximately 4,000 square feet with 12-foot ceilings, this roomy condo has plenty of space to spread out.

1 roxborough street east toronto

The Hill and Dale Residences is a boutique condo building in Rosedale.

It is listed for $12.8 million and while this may seem a bit steep, it's worth it, says salesperson Paul Johnston.

"Something of this size, inside and out is a pretty rare find. Even a three-bedroom condominium, quite frankly, is a tough thing to find, let alone one that has three outdoor terraces and a pool on the rooftop and is located at Yonge and Roxborough," Johnston told blogTO. "I think it has got a fair bit going for it."

1 roxborough street-east toronto

The living room features a fireplace and tons of natural light.

The living room features a "dramatic fireplace" and a custom light fixture overhead.

The modern kitchen has a dumb-waiter, a luxurious feature, to send drinks and food to the rooftop terrace above.

1 roxborough street east toronto

The kitchen has a dumbwaiter to send drinks to the upper terrace. 

No need to worry about when movie theatres will open again because you have your own media room with surround sound.

1 roxborough street east toronto

The media room is the place to relax and watch movies.

For those who have kids, there are two bedrooms of almost identical size, each with their own ensuite bathroom — so no fights over who gets the biggest room.

1 roxborough street east toronto

The bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms. 

The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a soaker tub and a walk-in shower.

1 roxborough street east toronto

The master ensuite bathroom has a soaker tub with a view.

The main floor has a cloak room, and a laundry room with a full-sized washer and dryer.

1 roxborough street east toronto

Head upstairs to the gym, family room or whatever you want to do with the top floor.

Upstairs could be a family room, home gym, office, studio or study — whatever you want to make it. This is where you walk out to terraces with specular views of the city.

1 roxborough street east toronto

Imagine sipping drinks on your own private rooftop patio.

No need to take the TTC — this suite includes three private parking spaces and there is a storage locker. 

Photos by

via Paul Johnston

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $13 million penthouse condo looks like in Toronto

One of the last gas stations in Toronto's downtown core is being turned into condos

Toronto home sales broke records in October and prices were way higher than last year

Investors desperately trying to ditch Toronto condos they bought pre-pandemic

This is what the skyline in Scarborough will soon look like

This is what a $20 million mansion looks like in Vaughan

This is what a $12 million mansion looks like in Toronto

An old school house that's now a home is for sale near Toronto