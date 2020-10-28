Real Estate
Tanja Saric
Posted an hour ago
31 Morris Court brampton

This is what a $4.5 million mansion looks like in Brampton

Ever wondered what $4.5 million will get you in the city of Brampton? Well, look no further! 

This beautiful home, located at 31 Morris Court is currently on the market but will cost you quite the pretty penny. 

31 Morris Court brampton

Just one of the many living areas.

However, with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and over 10,000 square feet of living space, it's no wonder this mansion is going for such a hefty price. 

31 Morris Court brampton

Another living area connected to the kitchen.

The grand living area is complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, skylights, 22-foot ceilings and a beautiful winding staircase. 

31 Morris Court brampton

These windows will, no doubt, bring in some natural light.

The master bedroom is pretty much a dream for anyone looking for ample space and it even comes with a fireplace and its own sitting area. 

31 Morris Court brampton

There is no shortage of space in this bedroom.

Speaking of space, the house also has four garages for all your expensive cars. 

31 Morris Court brampton

The house has tons of parking space.

And each bedroom has it's own ensuite bathroom so you never have to fight for the shower. 

31 Morris Court brampton

There's plenty of room for guests once COVID-19 is over.

To top it all off, there is, of course, a pool and tons of backyard space. In fact, it's located on a dead end cul-de-sac.

The sprawling front gates are anything but subtle and will truly make you feel like you're living a life of luxury.

31 Morris Court brampton

The house is situated on a two-acre lot.

Let's just say that this house has all the space you need to quarantine without losing your mind. 

Photos by

REW

