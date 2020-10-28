This is what a $4.5 million mansion looks like in Brampton

Ever wondered what $4.5 million will get you in the city of Brampton? Well, look no further!

This beautiful home, located at 31 Morris Court is currently on the market but will cost you quite the pretty penny.

However, with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and over 10,000 square feet of living space, it's no wonder this mansion is going for such a hefty price.

The grand living area is complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, skylights, 22-foot ceilings and a beautiful winding staircase.

The master bedroom is pretty much a dream for anyone looking for ample space and it even comes with a fireplace and its own sitting area.

Speaking of space, the house also has four garages for all your expensive cars.

And each bedroom has it's own ensuite bathroom so you never have to fight for the shower.

To top it all off, there is, of course, a pool and tons of backyard space. In fact, it's located on a dead end cul-de-sac.

The sprawling front gates are anything but subtle and will truly make you feel like you're living a life of luxury.

Let's just say that this house has all the space you need to quarantine without losing your mind.