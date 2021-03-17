Real Estate
This $8 million Toronto mansion has a backyard oasis on a ravine

As condos continue to pop up in Toronto, it has become more difficult to find a bit of nature in the city.

For those with extra cash, a property recently listed on the market comes with its own bit of nature — a backyard oasis on the edge of a ravine.17 the kingsway toronto

The mansion at 17 The Kingsway in Etobicoke doesn't come cheap — it's priced at nearly $8 million. But there is a lot of home and backyard for that price.

The approximately 3,844 square foot home comes with four bedrooms (plus two in the basement).

There are plenty of spaces to sit and socialize in this home.

The home is entered through a circular drive past gardens created by Landscape Plus, according to listing agents Joe and Leslie Battle of Battle Real Estate Team / Royal LePage.

Upon entering the home, the interior looks formal and old-world with wood panelling and two gothic-style windows framing the door.

The office space comes with a view of the gardens.

There are several rooms to cozy up next to a fire in —  in total, the home has five fireplaces.

The main floor family room comes with a modern fireplace and a wall of windows.

There are also a few places for entertaining or relaxing with the family. The main floor family room panel of windows offers a view of the ravine out back.

The dining room has space for eight people.

The wood paneling continues in the dining room, which also features a chandelier and space to seat eight people.

The kitchen is newly renovated.

The kitchen was renovated in 2019 and comes with modern features like a breakfast bar and a wine fridge.

The master bedroom is spacious and bright.

The master bedroom has its own sitting area with another fireplace.

The master bedroom also comes with a fireplace and seating area.

Three of the upper-level bedrooms in this place come with views over the ravine.

There is a spa-like ensuite bathroom for the master bedroom.

Soaking away the stress of the day would be wonderful in this tub with a view in the master ensuite.

The huge brick fireplace is a unique feature in the basement.

A focal point of a lower level family room is an arty brick fireplace. 

The backyard has views of the Humber Ravine.

Perched on the Humber Ravine, the best feature of this home is the fantastic backyard views. The ravine is a tangle of vegetation, which looks to be far from the city.

There is an outdoor kitchen and a 12-foot long fire pit.

The backyard is totally enclosed with an iron gate. In addition to a patio with an outdoor kitchen, the space has a 12-foot-long built-in fire pit.

It would certainly be a great place for a post-lockdown gathering if it fits your budget.

