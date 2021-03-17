This $8 million Toronto mansion has a backyard oasis on a ravine

As condos continue to pop up in Toronto, it has become more difficult to find a bit of nature in the city.

For those with extra cash, a property recently listed on the market comes with its own bit of nature — a backyard oasis on the edge of a ravine.

The mansion at 17 The Kingsway in Etobicoke doesn't come cheap — it's priced at nearly $8 million. But there is a lot of home and backyard for that price.

The approximately 3,844 square foot home comes with four bedrooms (plus two in the basement).

The home is entered through a circular drive past gardens created by Landscape Plus, according to listing agents Joe and Leslie Battle of Battle Real Estate Team / Royal LePage.

Upon entering the home, the interior looks formal and old-world with wood panelling and two gothic-style windows framing the door.

There are several rooms to cozy up next to a fire in — in total, the home has five fireplaces.

There are also a few places for entertaining or relaxing with the family. The main floor family room panel of windows offers a view of the ravine out back.

The wood paneling continues in the dining room, which also features a chandelier and space to seat eight people.

The kitchen was renovated in 2019 and comes with modern features like a breakfast bar and a wine fridge.

The master bedroom has its own sitting area with another fireplace.

Three of the upper-level bedrooms in this place come with views over the ravine.

Soaking away the stress of the day would be wonderful in this tub with a view in the master ensuite.

A focal point of a lower level family room is an arty brick fireplace.

Perched on the Humber Ravine, the best feature of this home is the fantastic backyard views. The ravine is a tangle of vegetation, which looks to be far from the city.

The backyard is totally enclosed with an iron gate. In addition to a patio with an outdoor kitchen, the space has a 12-foot-long built-in fire pit.

It would certainly be a great place for a post-lockdown gathering if it fits your budget.