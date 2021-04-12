Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

This $5.2 million Vaughan mansion comes with a home theatre and winding staircase

Those missing travel and looking for a bit of nouveau riche take on old-world fanciness may want to take a look at this home for sale north of Toronto.

The mansion at 12 Woodland Acres Crescent in Vaughan is listed for sale at $5.2 million, and while it is not in most people's budgets, it is a huge property compared to many Toronto homes, and less expensive.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

The entry features a winding staircase and shiny floors.

The 6,900-square-foot home is set on 1.6 acres with a forested area beyond the backyard.

The entrance is gated and the wrought iron continues throughout the home, according to the listing agents Voula Argyropoulos and Harry Lu from Hammond International Properties.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

The wrought iron staircase is visually appealing.

Inside, the shiny floors and winding staircase lend the house an opulence that makes it seem more like a museum than a home.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

The living room has a decorative ceiling and fireplace.

Decorative ceiling detail in the living room adds to the ornateness of the home. 

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

The dining area is open-concept.

The dining area is equally fancy with French chateau-style furnishings. The home has open-concept floor plans so the dining room comes with a view of the entrance foyer.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

There is storage space for wine here and in the wine cellar in the basement.

The kitchen is bright with a focus on white cabinets and storage for wine in the centre island. The kitchen has a walk-out to a deck.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

The master bedroom continues with the European style of the home.

The home has four bedrooms upstairs and two more in the basement including a possible nanny's room. The master comes with European-style panelling and a chandelier. The bedrooms come with walk-in closets.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

There is a nice size soaker tub in the bathroom and two sinks.

In the bathroom, the soaker tub is set under the window. There are a total of seven bathrooms in this place.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

The game room comes with a wet bar.

Downstairs, there is a game room big enough for a pool table and a wet bar.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

There is a home theatre in the basement too.

Like many homes in this price range it comes with a home theatre and this one has comfortable-looking seating. There is also a wine cellar and sauna downstairs.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

The backyard is large with mature trees and space for a garden.

Outside, the backyard is massive — a plus for this property.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

There is a forested area out back and space for 13 vehicles.

There is also parking space for 13 vehicles including a three-car garage.

12 woodland acres crescent Vaughan

There is a three-car garage.

This home may not be to everyone's taste but it sure would be nice to relax in that home theatre or kick back in the sauna, if only in your dreams.

