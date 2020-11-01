Real Estate
Tanja Saric
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
21 old colony road toronto

This is what a $12 million mansion looks like in Toronto

While basically every house in Toronto will cost you a good chunk of change, you better have some pretty big bucks stashed away if you want to live in a mansion. 

Located at 21 Old Colony Road, this 16,000 square-foot, lavish Toronto home is on the market for a staggering $12 million

Just by looking at the photos the house, though, it's not too hard to see why it would cost that much. 

21 old colony road toronto

While the decor might not be to everyone's taste, you can't say it isn't lavish.

Complete with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, there is definitely no shortage of space in this mansion. 

Speaking of space, there is also enough room to park 12 cars on the property.

21 old colony road toronto

Just one of the eight bedrooms.

If you've used your time in quarantine to learn to cook, then the kitchen in this house just might be what dreams are made of. 

21 old colony road toronto

The house's kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances.

The sprawling living area is equipped with numerous massive windows that, no doubt, allow for ample natural lighting. 

21 old colony road toronto

One of many areas to relax in the mansion.

The second floor, on the other hand, looks like something out of a museum with huge skylights and an overlook where you'll be able to keep an eye on everything happening downstairs. 

21 old colony road toronto

The house looks straight out of a movie.

If you're looking for a great space to kick back and relax, the basement/recreation room is the perfect spot and is even equipped with a bar and an enormous wine cellar. 

21 old colony road toronto

There'll be no shortage of wine here.

Of course, you might be sick of being stuck inside and if that's the case, the pool in the backyard is perfect for spending some time outdoors. 

21 old colony road toronto

Quarantining in this house wouldn't be so bad.

If you so happen to have $12 million lying around and are in the market for a new house, look no farther. 

Lead photo by

Realtor.ca

