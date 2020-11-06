Here's what the latest skyscraper coming to downtown Toronto looks like

A new 59-storey tower has been proposed for Yonge Street, just south of Wellesley Street.

Developer KingSett Capital submitted an application to the city recently for a condo that will jut out of the properties at 510-528 Yonge St.

The proposal encompasses an entire strip of businesses, including what used to be the popular St. Louis at the southwest corner of Yonge and Breadalbane Street, Pokewave and T-Swirl Crepe.

Renderings from architect Quadrangle show a building with a mix of clear glazing and opaque cladding.

The height of the building currently looms far above what bylaws allow, but an application to amend the zoning limit is underway.

The new project is promising 500 new condo units, predominantly one-bedrooms. A parking lot will offer room for 95 vehicles and a whopping 500 bike parking spots.

There will also be nearly 5,000 square feet of retail space in the building.

Renderings show a 5,000-square-foot "community hub" slated for the former St. Louis unit, plus a park at 431 Yonge St., which will take over what is currently the KingSett-owned two-storey building that houses the Wild Wing.

There are several heritage buildings — ranging from 116 to 110 years old — included in the 510-528 Yonge Street stretch, meaning KingSett will have to retain them in their final design.

All the existing buildings except for the properties at 514-516, 522-524, and 526-528 Yonge Street will be torn down and replaced with a proposed podium.

Also listed on the Heritage Register but slated to be torn down anyway is a brick, two-storey coach house at 7 Breadalbane St. Built in 1882 for residential purposes, the coach was converted to a two-storey, stucco-clad building sometime in the 1990s.

Since no original features of the coach house remain, it will be demolished as well.

Just south of the slated development is the heritage clock tower at 484 Yonge Street (currently being incorporated into another Quadrangle project), which will also require the new building's designs not to obstruct the view south.