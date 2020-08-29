This converted garage home in Toronto is listed for $1 million

It was just a few weeks ago when a tiny home was listed for $1 million and sold for $808,000 over asking, and now Toronto’s crazy real estate market has another small offering for a steep listing price.

This home, a two-bedroom "loft" in Corktown is listed for $990,000. The home is billed as “loft style living at ground level in downtown Toronto” and “an artist’s dream come true” but looks to be a converted garage with a functioning, roll-up door.

In fact, one person suggested as much in a comment.

“How is this being called a loft? It’s a garage! And going for close to a million?!?!? Sorry but whaaaaat?!?!” said one person on a Facebook post.

The loft does boast a large, light and airy master bedroom, it is close to schools, TTC and it comes with parking.

While real estate prices dropped during the pandemic and rent prices also plunged, the market has rebounded and Toronto still ranks with Vancouver as the most expensive place to buy a home in Canada.

The value of this garage-like house could be the fact that it is rare to find this type of home in the city and it is an alternative to condo living.

Whatever the case, prospective buyers should move quickly. According to one agent, offers are going in on Monday. He also suggested it will go over asking price.