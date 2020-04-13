This is what the corner of Bay and Front St. will look like in Toronto

Adding to the vertical prowess that makes up the area around Union Station is the incoming CIBC Square—a mammoth two-tower complex at the corner of Bay and Front Street that will come to encompass the existing GO Bus terminal and a new pedestrian bridge.

The 50-storey north tower is set to include a seven-storey podium that will reach toward Yonge Street and feature retail spaces on the main, second and fourth floors.

The complex, designed by WilkinsonEyre Architects, boasts 264 parking spaces, 530 bicycle spaces, a botanical sky garden and elevated privately owned publicly accessible space situated above the rail corridor that connects the towers.

"The two towers that comprise CIBC SQUARE – 81 Bay Street (2020) and 141 Bay Street (2024) – will feature state-of-the-art offices and collaborative spaces across 49 floors and 50 floors, respectively," reads the website.

"A 1-acre elevated park will connect the two towers, which is part of an extensive suite of amenities that includes unparalleled views of Lake Ontario and Toronto’s skyline as well as an unmatched food offer."

The 81 Bay Street location is due for completion this year, while the 141 Bay Street tower is set for 2024.