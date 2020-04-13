Real Estate
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cibc square toronto

This is what the corner of Bay and Front St. will look like in Toronto

Real Estate
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Adding to the vertical prowess that makes up the area around Union Station is the incoming CIBC Square—a mammoth two-tower complex at the corner of Bay and Front Street that will come to encompass the existing GO Bus terminal and a new pedestrian bridge.

The 50-storey north tower is set to include a seven-storey podium that will reach toward Yonge Street and feature retail spaces on the main, second and fourth floors.

CiBC square toronto

The seven-storey podium facing Yonge Street. Image courtesy of the City of Toronto.

The complex, designed by WilkinsonEyre Architects, boasts 264 parking spaces, 530 bicycle spaces, a botanical sky garden and elevated privately owned publicly accessible space situated above the rail corridor that connects the towers.

cibc square

Another view of the Yonge-facing podium  looking west with elevated park connecting the towers. Image courtesy of the City of Toronto.

"The two towers that comprise CIBC SQUARE – 81 Bay Street (2020) and 141 Bay Street (2024) – will feature state-of-the-art offices and collaborative spaces across 49 floors and 50 floors, respectively," reads the website.

"A 1-acre elevated park will connect the two towers, which is part of an extensive suite of amenities that includes unparalleled views of Lake Ontario and Toronto’s skyline as well as an unmatched food offer."

cibc square

The towers and podium connecting to Union Station to the lower right. Image courtesy of the City of Toronto.

The 81 Bay Street location is due for completion this year, while the 141 Bay Street tower is set for 2024.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto once again has the most construction cranes on the continent

This is what the corner of Bay and Front St. will look like in Toronto

Drake's opulent Toronto mansion makes the cover of Architectural Digest

Airbnb hosts now banned from offering short-term vacation rentals in Toronto

This is what it's like trying to sell a house in Toronto right now

Here's how Toronto landlords are dealing with the April rent strike

More Toronto Airbnbs are turning into normal apartment rentals thanks to COVID-19

Toronto home sales are plummeting on account of COVID-19