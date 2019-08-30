City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bay street pedestrian bridge

Downtown Toronto is about to get a new pedestrian bridge

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

GO Transit users will soon have a convenient way to access the new Union Station bus terminal under construction at 81 Bay St., because a shiny new pedestrian bridge is about to be installed. 

The bride will connect Scotiabank Arena and the bus terminal, and it'll span 39.5 metres over Bay St., according to Metrolinx.

It'll also be an extension of the city’s PATH network. 

Work on the bridge will begin this long-weekend and is set to be completed by the end of next weekend, so it's a fairly short timeline. 

Although the construction won't take long, it's sure to create some detours in the area. 

Bay St. will be closed from Front St. to Lake Shore Blvd. from 12:01 a.m. on Sat, August 31 to 5 a.m. on Mon, September 2.

According to Metrolinx, this may also cause some delays for GO buses travelling through the area. 

The bridge is just one small part of the soon-to-be CIBC Square, a two-tower development which also includes an elevated park spanning the GO rail corridor. The development will alter the city's skyline when completed in 2022. 

“This pedestrian bridge is an important part of the new Union Station Bus Terminal project,” Grant Bailie, director of Rail Corridor Infrastructure at Union Station, told Metrolinx.

“Seeing this piece and the rest of CIBC Square rise from the ground is extremely satisfying ”

Lead photo by

Metrolinx via Wilkinson Eyre

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Downtown Toronto is about to get a new pedestrian bridge

People are already mad at the Toronto Air Show and it hasn't even happened yet

Toronto drivers are getting busted in record numbers for disobeying the rules on King St.

There's more road closures in Toronto this Labour Day long weekend

Toronto overspending on homeless shelters to be paid for by less affordable housing

Guy who flew drone over Raptors celebrations fined $2,750

Toronto ranked the 6th safest city in the world

The TTC just installed floor stickers to fight overcrowding at St. George Station