Downtown Toronto is about to get a new pedestrian bridge

GO Transit users will soon have a convenient way to access the new Union Station bus terminal under construction at 81 Bay St., because a shiny new pedestrian bridge is about to be installed.

The bride will connect Scotiabank Arena and the bus terminal, and it'll span 39.5 metres over Bay St., according to Metrolinx.

Look up! A glass pedestrian bridge is being installed above Bay Street this weekend. It will connect you to the future state-of-the-art Union Station Bus Terminal. Read more this impressive project and changes to your route this weekend https://t.co/OqXs0aDYZV #MetrolinxFYI pic.twitter.com/tt1MiPMupC — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) August 30, 2019

It'll also be an extension of the city’s PATH network.

Work on the bridge will begin this long-weekend and is set to be completed by the end of next weekend, so it's a fairly short timeline.

Although the construction won't take long, it's sure to create some detours in the area.

Bay St. will be closed from Front St. to Lake Shore Blvd. from 12:01 a.m. on Sat, August 31 to 5 a.m. on Mon, September 2.

According to Metrolinx, this may also cause some delays for GO buses travelling through the area.

The bridge is just one small part of the soon-to-be CIBC Square, a two-tower development which also includes an elevated park spanning the GO rail corridor. The development will alter the city's skyline when completed in 2022.

“This pedestrian bridge is an important part of the new Union Station Bus Terminal project,” Grant Bailie, director of Rail Corridor Infrastructure at Union Station, told Metrolinx.

“Seeing this piece and the rest of CIBC Square rise from the ground is extremely satisfying ”