Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
1100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto

Condo of the week: 1100 Lansdowne Avenue

The Foundry Loft condos are frequently featured as stunning units, because they're great.

The former train factory was converted into hard lofts with heritage brick work, exposed ducts, soaring ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. This unit is especially nice, as it recently underwent a $60K renovation.

1100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto The main floor is open plan, spacious and bright. The high ceilings and large windows give the space an airy feel.

1100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto The kitchen is very on-trend with two-tone cabinets and subway tile.

1100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom is in a loft space that overlooks the living room. It's not ideal if you're sharing the space with a roommate, but otherwise that's totally fine.

1100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto The other bedroom is currently being used as a den but can easily be transformed into a guest bedroom or home office.

1100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto The bathrooms are the only outdated looking part of the unit. That being said, it still has a shower, tub and all the other essentials.

1100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto The house is also a Smart home, which is always nice, and while there's no outdoor space, there is a shared indoor atrium so you can pretend you're outside, even in the dead of winter.1100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #303 – 1100 Lansdowne Ave.  
  • Price: $824,900
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 75    
  • Transit Score: 81
  • Maintenance Fees: $590 monthly
  • Listing agent: Adi Hauer
  • Listing ID: W44242361100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto
Good For

Being the first to see what's in store for the Galleria Mall redevelopment, which is finally underway.1100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto

Move On If

You want actual private outdoor space. Unfortunately, this unit doesn't have a balcony or a small patch of grass you can call your own.1100 Lansdowne Avenue Toronto

Lead photo by

Houssmax

