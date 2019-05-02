Condo of the week: 1100 Lansdowne Avenue

The Foundry Loft condos are frequently featured as stunning units, because they're great.

The former train factory was converted into hard lofts with heritage brick work, exposed ducts, soaring ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. This unit is especially nice, as it recently underwent a $60K renovation.

The main floor is open plan, spacious and bright. The high ceilings and large windows give the space an airy feel.

The kitchen is very on-trend with two-tone cabinets and subway tile.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom is in a loft space that overlooks the living room. It's not ideal if you're sharing the space with a roommate, but otherwise that's totally fine.

The other bedroom is currently being used as a den but can easily be transformed into a guest bedroom or home office.

The bathrooms are the only outdated looking part of the unit. That being said, it still has a shower, tub and all the other essentials.

The house is also a Smart home, which is always nice, and while there's no outdoor space, there is a shared indoor atrium so you can pretend you're outside, even in the dead of winter.

Specs

Address: #303 – 1100 Lansdowne Ave.

Price: $824,900

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 75

Transit Score: 81

Maintenance Fees: $590 monthly

Listing agent: Adi Hauer

Listing ID: W4424236

Good For

Being the first to see what's in store for the Galleria Mall redevelopment, which is finally underway.

Move On If

You want actual private outdoor space. Unfortunately, this unit doesn't have a balcony or a small patch of grass you can call your own.