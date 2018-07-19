Real Estate
1100 lansdowne avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 1100 Lansdowne Avenue

This former 1903 train factory now houses some pretty spectacular condos including this two-storey unit, which features a bright open concept layout and tons of character. 1100 lansdowne avenue toronto

The beautiful hardwood floors, open riser staircase, 16-foot ceilings, exposed ducts, a heritage brick feature wall and warehouse windows make this place a sight to behold.

1100 lansdowne avenue toronto The kitchen has lots of storage space and sleek stainless steel appliances.

1100 lansdowne avenue toronto I really love the open riser wood staircase that leads to the second level of the condo.

1100 lansdowne avenue toronto Upstairs the master bedroom overlooks the living room, which doesn’t offer the most privacy. The other bedroom is spacious and has a cool vaulted ceiling.

1100 lansdowne avenue toronto The upstairs bathroom reminds me of every single Marriot hotel bathroom I’ve seen. I’m not sure if it’s the tile, the bathtub or what, but it definitely needs an update.

1100 lansdowne avenue toronto On top of the bathroom the neighbourhood, while up and coming, is mostly residential and industrial though the nearby Galleria Mall is about to be redeveloped.

1100 lansdowne avenue toronto Specs
1100 lansdowne avenue toronto Good For

Someone who sees the potential of the unit and the neighbourhood. With a bit of elbow grease this condo could be even more stunning and if you just wait a few years this neighbourhood will be filled with trendy restaurants and shops.

1100 lansdowne avenue toronto Move On If

You want any outdoor space. There are units in the building which do have patios but this isn’t one of them.1100 lansdowne avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Houssmax

Join the conversation

