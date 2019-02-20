Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
carlyle street toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere on Carlyle Street

Okay, I know rent is expensive. Like, stupid expensive. So, if you find a studio for under $1,000 with utilities and internet included, it's like winning the lottery.carlyle street toronto

Well my dears, I won the lottery! But it's definitely not the jackpot… it's more like winning a raffle where the prize is an expired coupon.

This place is spread out over three floors, which for an apartment that's only 650 square feet, is ridiculous. I'm pretty sure there are treehouses that have less stairs and more square footage. But the listing (which has since been deleted) did say "unique," so I'll give them that.

On the bottom floor is the "kitchen." Kitchen is in quotation marks here because it technically has a fridge and a sink, but none of the other kitchen-y things like a stove, microwave, and so on.  

carlyle street torontoThere's a hot plate, but I don't know if it comes with the place or if you have to procure your own.

carlyle street torontoThe "second floor" has squatter vibes with a mattress slumped against the wall.

carlyle street torontoBut, if you wanted something more traditional in this space, such as a couch or a bed, I don't even know how you'd get furniture into this place. The stairs are so steep and narrow that you’re bound to have a Ross Geller "PIVOT!" moment.

The listing also read "Unique single attached unit with private entrance, kitchen and washroom close to Dundas and Bathurst streets."

And, while I want to say this is just a grammatical quirk and you don’t actually have to walk to the Tim Hortons at Dundas and Bathurst to use the bathroom, there are no pictures of a bathroom, so I can't be 100 per cent sure this place actually has one.carlyle street toronto

Specs
  • Address: unknown location on Carlyle Street
  • Type: I don't even know
  • Rent: $899/ month
  • Furnished? Maybe the table and the mattress in the corner (but you should probably burn the mattress)
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? Absolutely not
  • Bedrooms: 0  
  • Bathrooms: Uhhh, maybe?
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? No  
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No
Good For

Finding creative ways to do your morning ablutions. 

Move On If

You're not willing to walk to Bathurst and Dundas everytime you need to pee.carlyle street toronto

Lead photo by

Images via Craigslist

