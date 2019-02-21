Condo of the week: 43 Hanna Avenue

The Toy Factory Lofts are almost guaranteed to have stunning condos. They have all the staples of the trendy hard lofts, including steel beams, exposed brick, soaring ceilings, big windows, and so on.

This one isn’t an exception, it’s b-e-a-utiful and it actually has a balcony! Double score!

The open-concept suite has about 1,725 square-feet of living space and the current owners dumped about $170,000 worth of upgrades into the place.

The space is bright and warm, even with all the steel.

The wood and fairy lights give the place a cozy ambiance, and with all the books, I can imagine spending all my lazy Sunday afternoons reading on the sofa.

The kitchen doesn’t have much counter space, but has all the basics in terms of appliances.

The master bedroom is behind a huge wall of industrial windows and doors. While they offer little in the way of privacy, they do make for a cool-looking space.

Another drawback might be the fact that the glass wall doesn’t reach the ceiling, so it may not block sound very well.

Through a sliding barn door is the master bath. If you’re big on long soaks in a tub, you’re out of luck. It's only showers, here. But the bathroom is modern with a concrete vanity.

So, while there might be some impractical aspects to this condo, you can’t deny how cool it looks.

Specs

Address: #306 – 43 Hanna Avenue

Price: $1,789,000

Bedrooms: 2+1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $707.74 monthly

Listing agent: Luciana Conte

Listing ID: C4358338

Good For

The perfect home office. Because this space is zoned for both work and home, it’s the ideal space for one or the other (or both).

Move On If

You’re not really about that Liberty Village lifestyle.