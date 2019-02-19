House of the week: 1305 Royal York Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
This house has all the toys! From a sports simulator, to the games room with a pool table (included) to the eight-person hot tub, you’ll never be bored here.

1305 Royal York Road TorontoThe house was completely renovated into a hyper modern mini-mansion. 1305 Royal York Road TorontoThe home is bright and airy thanks to the giant floor-to-ceiling windows and the glass walls which open up the space even more.

1305 Royal York Road TorontoThe kitchen is sleek, modern and minimalist.

1305 Royal York Road TorontoThe living room has very high ceilings, big windows and a huge custom made chandelier. There’s also a wine cellar to display your prized vino collection.

1305 Royal York Road TorontoThe home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The bedrooms are modern and the bathrooms are almost futuristic.

1305 Royal York Road TorontoBut, for me, the best part of the whole house is actually the outdoor space. Surrounded by lush trees and landscaped so it feels like you’re in a ravine, the backyard is very private and is truly stunning. The pool doesn’t hurt either.  

1305 Royal York Road TorontoThe home also has one of the nicest balconies I’ve ever seen. It has a cozy fireplace and a built in television. It’s like an outdoor living room; perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with the family.1305 Royal York Road Toronto

Specs
  • Address: 1305 Royal York Rd.
  • Price: $4,958,000
  • Land Size: 91.15 x 210.66 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking:  13
  • Walk Score: 22
  • Transit Score: 61
  • Listing agent:  Anna Vujovic
  • Listing ID: W43579241305 Royal York Road Toronto
Good For

Amusing your inner child as well as your grown up tastes. That wine cellar will help with your more mature pasttimes.1305 Royal York Road Toronto

Move On If

The red accents and the giant chandelier in the living room are a bit too gaudy for your taste.1305 Royal York Road Toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Photos by Larry Arnal

