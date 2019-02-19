House of the week: 1305 Royal York Road

This house has all the toys! From a sports simulator, to the games room with a pool table (included) to the eight-person hot tub, you’ll never be bored here.

The house was completely renovated into a hyper modern mini-mansion. The home is bright and airy thanks to the giant floor-to-ceiling windows and the glass walls which open up the space even more.

The kitchen is sleek, modern and minimalist.

The living room has very high ceilings, big windows and a huge custom made chandelier. There’s also a wine cellar to display your prized vino collection.

The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The bedrooms are modern and the bathrooms are almost futuristic.

But, for me, the best part of the whole house is actually the outdoor space. Surrounded by lush trees and landscaped so it feels like you’re in a ravine, the backyard is very private and is truly stunning. The pool doesn’t hurt either.

The home also has one of the nicest balconies I’ve ever seen. It has a cozy fireplace and a built in television. It’s like an outdoor living room; perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with the family.

Specs

Address: 1305 Royal York Rd.

Price: $4,958,000

Land Size: 91.15 x 210.66 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 13

Walk Score: 22

Transit Score: 61

Listing agent: Anna Vujovic

Listing ID: W4357924

Good For

Amusing your inner child as well as your grown up tastes. That wine cellar will help with your more mature pasttimes.

Move On If

The red accents and the giant chandelier in the living room are a bit too gaudy for your taste.