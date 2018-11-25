This is what a 900k house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Buying a home in Toronto with a starting budget of $900,000 basically puts you right on track to purchasing an averagely-priced detached house. While it won't necessarily get you the most glamorous abode in the city, it'll get you a property with all the necessities, and maybe some potential for remodeling in the future.

Here's what a $900,000 house looks like in Toronto vs. other cities.

Toronto - $899,999 CAD

This three-bedroom bungalow is nestled right in the heart of the ample green space by Jane and Sheppard. It's humble exterior doesn't allude much to its fully renovated interior, which has a self contained basement with its own entrance and a second kitchen.

Point-Claire, Quebec - $899,900 CAD

Built in 1951, this stately home has been renovated to include teak floors, multiple fireplaces, a heated salt-water pool with a patio, and a second-story deck. It's also right next to Terra Cotta Park, Point-Claire's beautiful urban woodland park.

Surrey, British Columbia - $899,000

You'll get a beautiful view of the mountains from the living room of this three-bedroom half duplex. There's a double car garage, a large deck, and a west-facing backyard with a cute little outdoor sitting area for entertaining guests.

Calgary, Alberta - $900,000 CAD

Sitting on a cul-de-sac in Calgary's residential Patterson neighbourhood, this five-bedroom comes with more than the usual well-to-do home. There's a pantry, two living rooms with a huge shared fireplace, spa room with a hot tub, a gym, and a private backyard.

Chicago, Illinois - $899,624 CAD

Not far from the Old Irving neighbourhood, this modern-looking four-bedroom sticks out from all the nearby historic homes with its tall ceilings and hardwood floors. The property is in close proximity of schools, which is convenient for anyone with kids.

Denver, Colorado - $899,751 CAD

Nicknamed "The Boulderado", this large home sits in a quiet street in the Green Valley Ranch area. It has five bedrooms, boasting rustic floors, quartz counters in the kitchen and a huge 1,500 square-foot basement.



Miami, Florida - $898,962 CAD

Featuring the Mediterranean roofing that's common in Miami, this three-bedroom home also comes with a guest cottage for visiting friends and family. Another big plus of the home is that it's not in a flood zone, which is something to note in this town.

London, England - $898,879 CAD

This quaint property is conveniently located right by Northumberland Park Station and the busy Tottenham High Road. It has a very old school interior, with three small bedrooms and a private back garden.