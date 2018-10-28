Massive construction overwhelms all four corners of Toronto intersection

In a city where heavy construction touches nearly every major street in the downtown core, one intersection of Liberty Village might have it the worst.

All four corners of the intersection of Strachan Ave. and East Liberty St. have become a construction site.

Here, cranes fill the sky every way you turn, turning what's previously been a sparse stretch of land just south of the overpass into an area that will soon see thousands of new residential units within one block.

On the northwest corner, construction has begun on the condo Zen King West, a 32-storey condo from CentreCourt Developments, which will bring 481 new units to Liberty Village.

Designed by IBI Group Architects, excavation is already complete and work on the 228-vehicle garage has begun. Construction is slated to be complete by 2020.

Just opposite Zen King on the southwest side is yet another condo by the same group: Block 10, also known as 39 East Liberty. That condo will bring a proposed 481 suites to the area, with the ground floor offering retail space.

Perhaps the most far ahead in developments is work on the Ordnance Triangle, taking over the northeast corner and southeast corners of the intersection.

Work on the 7.75-acre land is well underway, especially with the recent hoisting of the new Garrison Crossing Bridge, which will use the Triangle as a landing pad between Fort York and Stanley Park.

The entire five multi-condo complex from DiamondCorp is an ambitious transformation of the area bounded by the Kitchener rail corridor and the Lakeshore West rail corridor.

The Garrison Point condos project at 30 Ordnance have erected two Hariri Pontarini-designed towers, with an incoming 3.9-acre public park from Claude Cormier + Associés to join them as well.

The rest of the triangle will eventually see another three towers built at 23, 29, and 43 storeys, which will bring another 1,109 residential units to the area.

Say goodbye to the sky, Liberty Village.