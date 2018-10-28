Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
strachan east liberty condos toronto

Massive construction overwhelms all four corners of Toronto intersection

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In a city where heavy construction touches nearly every major street in the downtown core, one intersection of Liberty Village might have it the worst.

All four corners of the intersection of Strachan Ave. and East Liberty St. have become a construction site. 

Here, cranes fill the sky every way you turn, turning what's previously been a sparse stretch of land just south of the overpass into an area that will soon see thousands of new residential units within one block. 

strachan east liberty condos toronto

The northeast corner of Strachan and Liberty Village is where the new Zen King West condo will be.

On the northwest corner, construction has begun on the condo Zen King West, a 32-storey condo from CentreCourt Developments, which will bring 481 new units to Liberty Village. 

Designed by IBI Group Architects, excavation is already complete and work on the 228-vehicle garage has begun. Construction is slated to be complete by 2020. 

strachan east liberty condos toronto

Construction has begun on the 25-storey 39 East Liberty condo. 

Just opposite Zen King on the southwest side is yet another condo by the same group: Block 10, also known as 39 East Liberty. That condo will bring a proposed 481 suites to the area, with the ground floor offering retail space. 

Perhaps the most far ahead in developments is work on the Ordnance Triangle, taking over the northeast corner and southeast corners of the intersection.

strachan east liberty condos toronto

On the east side of the intersection, work on a multi-condo complex is well underway.

Work on the 7.75-acre land is well underway, especially with the recent hoisting of the new Garrison Crossing Bridge, which will use the Triangle as a landing pad between Fort York and Stanley Park.  

The entire five multi-condo complex from DiamondCorp is an ambitious transformation of the area bounded by the Kitchener rail corridor and the Lakeshore West rail corridor. 

strachan east liberty condos torontoThe Garrison Point condos project at 30 Ordnance have erected two Hariri Pontarini-designed towers, with an incoming 3.9-acre public park from Claude Cormier + Associés to join them as well. 

The rest of the triangle will eventually see another three towers built at 23, 29, and 43 storeys, which will bring another 1,109 residential units to the area. 

Say goodbye to the sky, Liberty Village. 

strachan east liberty condos toronto

Photos by

Tanya Mok

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Massive construction overwhelms all four corners of Toronto intersection

Heritage building is all that remains at the corner of Yonge and Bloor

This is what a $2.5 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Sold! This is what a $5 million house looks like in Toronto

Toronto neighbourhoods where a condo is a better investment than a house

Condo of the week: 19 Brant Street

Luxury home sales in Toronto fall off a cliff

Rental of the week: 68 Yorkville Avenue