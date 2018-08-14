Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
145 madison avenue toronto

House of the week: 145 Madison Avenue

It’s no secret I love old homes in the Annex and this one is truly a diamond in the rough.

145 madison avenue torontoThis five-bedroom home was built in 1896 and designed by architect Frederick H. Herbert, who was also behind the Dineen Building and Arena Gardens.

145 madison avenue torontoThe house has been preserved for 50 years by the current owners and still has most of the period details from the ceiling medallions to the stained glass windows this house is a canvas waiting for someone to restore it.

145 madison avenue torontoThe home is very spacious with around 7,000 square feet of living space.

145 madison avenue torontoWhen you walk in the front door it’s like stepping into a university building. With the soaring ceilings, the cherry wood wainscoting and the cathedral-like stained glass windows.

145 madison avenue torontoThe living room, dining room, foyer and family room are bright and airy and they all have the original fireplaces.

145 madison avenue torontoThe kitchen, by contrast, is tragic. It will need to be completely ripped out but at least it’s big, so you have plenty of room to play around with.  

145 madison avenue torontoThe various rooms throughout the house are well proportioned and are bright.

145 madison avenue torontoThe master bedroom has a beautiful bay window and comes with a huge walk-in closet / dressing room. Unfortunately there’s no en suite bathroom.

145 madison avenue torontoSpeaking of bathrooms, one has a claw foot tub... but that’s probably the only salvageable piece.  

145 madison avenue torontoHowever, despite the majesty of the house itself, the property doesn’t come with a lot of green space. The house pretty much takes up the entire lot but I guess on the bright side you don’t have a lot of yard work to do.

145 madison avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 145 Madison Avenue
  • Price: $4,499,000
  • Lot Size: 60 x 121 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 6
  • Walk Score: 93
  • Transit Score: 98
  • Listing agent: Sue Mills
  • Listing ID: C4213767
145 madison avenue torontoGood For

Someone who loves a good restoration project. This heritage home needs a lot of TLC but in the right hands this house will be jaw dropping.

145 madison avenue torontoMove On If

You don’t want a fixer-upper. Renovations are expensive, tedious and can take forever, so if you want a move-in ready home this place is definitely not it.145 madison avenue toronto

