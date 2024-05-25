Radar
Weekly summer parties at Cherry Beach in Toronto starts next month

Toronto's much-loved weekly beach parties held at Cherry Beach are coming back for the entire summer, starting next month.

Starting on June 23, Promise's much-adored Cherry Beach dance parties will make a comeback for their 24th year combining hot summer vibes and pumping electronic music from Canada Day to Labour Day.

The weekly parties take place every Sunday, with the exception of the Canada Day and Labour Day parties, which will be held on the holiday Mondays, from June 23 until Labour Day.

Touted on Promise's website as a "vibrant daytime summer electronic music festival series," you'll be able to catch electrifying live sets by some of the hottest DJs from Toronto and beyond, all while you soak up the sun at one of the city's favourite beaches.

Tickets for each party will set you back around $45, while a season pass that grants you access to Promise parties all summer long is going for $212.

Tickets and season passes to the parties, which are held every Sunday and holiday Monday of the summer from 4 p.m. t0 11 p.m., are on sale through Promise's website now.

Lead photo by

@promisecherrybeach
