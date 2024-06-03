Here's your guide to Toronto Pride Month for 2024

Pride Month 2024 has landed in Toronto, and with it comes all of the parties, performances and parades that have come to be associated with celebrating the city's 2SLGBTQ+ community.

With so much going on across the city all month long, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by choice and not know where to start when it comes to planning your itinerary, but not to fear — I've broken in down for you.

Here's everything you need to know about Toronto Pride 2024.

Parties

There are so many parties during Pride Month in Toronto. So many, in fact, that there's physically no possible way you'd be able to make it to all of them, so be discerning about what you're looking for when choosing the parties you attend.

The Green Space Festival, an annual Pride-centric fundraiser for The 519, Canada's largest 2SLGBTQ+ community centre, will be throwing absolutely fierce all-ages parties every night from June 26 to the 30 at Barbara Hall Park near Church and Wellesley.

Looking for something on the mellower side? Stackt Market is having a Pride celebration all day on June 15 with a vendor marketplace, DJs, trivia and a drag performance.

If you're looking for something a little sweatier, you can try Thirstyyy: an EDM Dance Party at the El Mocambo or RISE: Pride Month Edition at the Wiggle Room.

By far, though, the best place to be if you're looking for a party is the Church-Wellesley Village during the Pride Festival, which takes place between June 28 and 30, closing down 20 city blocks for parties, events and performances leading up to the parade.

Perhaps one of the biggest parties of the month, the Wood St. Block Party, takes place right in the heart of The Village all weekend, with thousands of celebrators dancing in the street at the corner of Church and Wood Street.

The Street Fair

While the Church-Wellesley Village is without a doubt the place to be during the entirety of Pride Month, this is especially true during the last weekend in June, when the neighbourhood gets taken over by the Pride Street Fair.

Running from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30, Church Street will be chock-full of revellers, vendor stands, and four stages with live music and drag performances all weekend long.

The entire fair is open to the public and free to attend, and serves as the home base for a huge concentration of Pride Month's most major events, including parties like METAMORPHOMANIA, The Party Monster Ball and Blockorama.

Parades

Perhaps the most ubiquitous event of the month is the vibrant Pride Parade, which will be rolling down Yonge Street from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 30, but that's not the only parade you can partake in this month.

The annual Dyke March, Rally & Pride will be taking place the day before, on Saturday, June 29 from 1 to 3 p.m., and the Trans Rally, March & Pride will kick off the whole weekend on June 28, starting at 7 p.m. at the Community Stage on Gould Street.

Drag Shows

Drag, drag and more drag! This city is ga-ga over our very talented drag artists, and there's no better time to watch the queens, kings and everyone in between work it than during Pride Month.

The crowning jewel in Toronto's Pride Month crown when it comes to drag shows is the Drag Ball, where more than 60 different drag artists perform for tens of thousands of spectators from the TD Main Stage on Church Street — but there are also smaller events you can get in on, too.

While you're already partying it up in The Village, there are plenty of nearby spots you can visit to catch some of the city's best drag.

Church-Wellesley stalwarts Crews and Tangos, The Drink, Church St. Garage and O'Grady's all host regular drag performances, upping the ante even more during Pride Month.

To get your exercise in while watching a massive drag show, there's a Skates & Sounds: Roller Ball taking place at College Park on June 19, which will feature a slew of drag performances alongside plenty of roller skating and dancing.

You can even do some star spotting during the month; Drag Race alumn, Raja, will be making an appearance at the always popular Pride Pool Party at Grand Bizarre Supper Club.