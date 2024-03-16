The hottest pool party in Toronto is coming back this summer

The city's hottest pool party is coming back this summer, and it'll feature an appearance from a RuPaul's Drag Race alum.

It's never too early to start getting excited for Toronto Pride, right? Anticipation is already building with the announcement that the wet, hot Pride Pool Party will be back this year, and it'll be hosted by past RPDR winner, Raja.

The event will take over Grand Bizarre Supper Club for one night of celebrating the city's LGBTQ+ community under the sun and into the wee hours.

Prepare for drag performances that will blow your bathing suits off (hopefully not literally, but it is Pride, after all) and bumping house music as you make memories that will last a lifetime... or at least until tomorrow morning.

This year's Pride Pool Party is taking place from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on June 20, and tickets , which start at $52.50, are already on sale.