Stargazing observatory north of Toronto is transforming into an escape room

For one day only this month, a stargazing observatory in Toronto is somehow getting even cooler — by becoming an escape room.

Since 1935, the Richmond Hill David Dunlap Observatory has provided a space for astronomers and aspiring astronauts alike to cast their eyes to the skies and learn about the cosmos.

This summer, though, it's getting an even more exciting upgrade, as internationally touring escape room theatrical company takes over the facility with a riveting escape experience.

At the experience, entitled In Time!, you and your crew will explore the nooks and crannies of the observatory, interacting with various characters, solving clues and completing tasks to escape before time runs out.

The event is running on Monday, June 22 only, and participants will be given an hour, staggered in half-hour plots, to complete all of their tasks.

Tickets are available to be reserved online now, priced at $12 for kids 8 to 14 and $13.56 for everyone 15 and up. Tickets will also be sold at the door for a $5 up charge.