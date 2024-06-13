Huge summer market coming to Union Station in Toronto

There's a huge summer-long market and festival coming to Union Station this month, with food, music and more!

For 60 straight days starting this month, Union Station is being transformed into one of the most fun summer destinations in all of Toronto with the return of Union Summer.

The station's Front Street Plaza will be full of outdoor activities from June to August, including food stalls from some of the city's hottest eateries, like Gus Tacos, Wvrst, Bao Mama and Slammie Sammies.

There will also be a selection of food vendors that rotate halfway through the market to give you a taste of nothing new, including a new burger pop-up by Tut's Egyptian Street Food called Cleo's Burgers.

There'll also be a pop-up beach-themed bar where you can sip on a selection of absolutely Instagrammable tropical cocktails, beer, wine and seltzers to give you a taste of the tropics in the heart of Toronto.

Over on the main stage (yes, you heard that right,) free live music performances and entertainment will be taking place seven days a week at lunchtime and during evening hours.

It all kicks off on June 24 and runs until August 25, with the innaugural live performance by Maestro Fresh Wes June 25.

Stay tuned to Union Station's Instagram over the coming weeks for more details and schedules to be released.