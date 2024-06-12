10 things to do in Toronto this weekend
Things to do in Toronto this weekend include Taste of Little Italy 2024, ROM After Dark's Pride celebration and a DJ set by one of the most infamous reality TV stars of all time.
For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.
Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .