Toronto neighbourhood is having a massive garage sale this week

A Toronto neighbourhood is gearing up to host a massive garage sale where dozens of households will be participating.

Back for a 25th-installation of their annual Giant Garage Sale, the Golden Triangle neighbourhood is the latest in the city to host a (as the name would suggest) giant, community-wide garage sale where residents and non-residents alike can get in on the fun.

More than 100 houses along 13 streets in the neighbourhood surrounding the intersection of Pape and O'Connor, will be laying out everything from clothes and old sports equipment to home decor and beyond to wrap up their spring cleaning efforts.

The yard sale is about more than just helping you find your next great find: it's also for a good cause. The participating homes will be donating any leftover clothes and goods to the local Salvation Army (65 Pepler) in the end.

You can view a virtual map of all participating households online, and, if you live in the neighbourhood and want to clear out a little extra space yourself, you can find details on registering your home.

The Giant Garage Sale is taking place on Saturday, June 1, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a rain date of June 2, should Mother Nature have any nasty tricks up her sleeve.