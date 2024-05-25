Toronto neighbourhood is throwing a huge street party next month

A Toronto neighbourhood is throwing a huge street party and festival next month to celebrate the community.

Back for its 18th year, Give Me Liberty, Liberty Village's neighbourhood street party is returning this June to mark the beginning of summer.

The party will transform a parking lot in the neighbourhood into a buzzing patio, with a pop-up market, live entertainment and music and activities for people of all ages.

Of course, as this is Liberty Village after all, there will also be plenty of food options from local restaurants and businesses, as well as a beer garden serving local brews and cocktails alongside lawn games.

This year's Give Me Liberty party is taking place on June 20 between 4 and 11 p.m., and will be held at Carpark 181 (75 Fraser Ave).

While admission to the event is free, you will need to reserve a ticket — which are already available — through Eventbrite.