Giant bubbles will soon take over downtown Toronto

Downtown Toronto is getting taken over by giant, otherworldly bubble structures next month.

Luminato Festival 2024, Toronto's massive free art and music festival, is right around the corner, returning for its 17th year this June.

As part of this year's festival, Evanescent, a massive, immersive piece of 'art-chitecture' by Australian design firm Atelier Sisu, will be set up in two different locations in the city for the entire month.

The installation is comprised of gigantic irridescent bubbles that you can walk through and around, scoring some of the best Instagrams of the entire summer.

The installation will first be taking over David Pecaut Square and the Arnell Plaza at the Bay Adelaide Centre between June 7 and 16, serving as an epic immersive backdrop for Luminato's free public performances in the square.

Once the festival has wrapped up, the installation will shift to the Arnell Plaza, Brookfield Place and First Canadian Place for the rest of the month.

Visit Luminato's website for a complete list and schedule of all the programming that'll be taking place at this year's festival.