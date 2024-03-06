Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
to do toronto weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include a music festival highlighting female and queer talent, a comedy show where you can get a tattoo while you laugh and the city's 190th birthday party.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

There's a free drone show and fireworks in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

5 ways to celebrate International Women's Day in Toronto

A new festival is coming to Toronto with vendors markets and wellness workshops

This is the Toronto flea market that the coolest people in the city are going to

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Win 4 VIP all-day tickets to Canada's largest St. Patrick's Day party