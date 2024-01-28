Toronto is throwing a huge party to celebrate the city's 190th birthday

Toronto is about to turn 190 years old, and to celebrate, the city is hosting a huge party complete with fireworks, live performances, a market and more, and it's free to attend.

Nathan Phillips Square is about to be taken over by the birthday party of the year (or, of the last nearly two centuries,) to mark Toronto's milestone anniversary this year.

Happening from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 9, Celebrate Toronto will bring together Toronto residents, visitors to the city, vendors, restaurants and performers for an evening of excitement that will all culminate in a fireworks display.

Hosted by Canadian T.V. personality Rick Campinelli, the main stage of the festival will feature performances by the Canadian Armed Forces Regimen Band, Queens Own Rifles Band and Bugles, and Pan Fantasy Steel Band.

There will also be performances by award winning Tataskweyak Cree Nation singer-songwriter Sebastian Gaskin and local indie-pop band New Friends.

The Toronto Made Market will take over 6000 square feet in the square, with over 100 local vendors and their handmade goods to explore. There will also be a number of food stalls as well as a fully licensed bar area serving local craft beers and spirits to sip on.

The skating rink will be open all night for anyone hoping to hit the ice, and, to culminate the evening, a huge fireworks display will light up the night over City Hall.