Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week include a free outdoor lights festival, an all-Irish comedy show and a concert where two rock legends will take the stage at the Scotiabank Arena.

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section. 

Lead photo by

Jon Batiste/@jonbatiste

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

A guide to Toronto Comicon 2024 by day of the festival

St. Patrick's Day Parade route map and road closures in Toronto for 2024

Huge 'garden party' coming to Toronto warehouse space

30 St. Patrick's Day parties and events in Toronto for 2024

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

There's a free drone show and fireworks in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week