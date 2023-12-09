Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario place light festival toronto

Toronto light festival is taking over Ontario Place this winter

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A huge light festival in Toronto is set to take over Ontario Place late this winter.

While the future of Ontario Place hangs in the balance of controversial development plans, at least there is some news about Ontario Place to get excited about: Lumière is making a return!

Lumière: The Art of Light is a free exhibition hosted annually in Ontario Place's Trillium Park, that sees the venue transformed into a glowing dreamland of light installations.

Showcasing the work of local artists, this year's event will centre around the theme "connections," which explores the ways that light can create connections between individuals and the world.

The festival will feature a host of interactive installations, where attendees are encouraged to engage and connect with the work.

For those who prefer to create the art, rather than simply look at it, the call for submissions is open until Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m., and successful submissions can receive funding support of up to $12,500.

Artists are asked to submit works that follow the themes of nature and light; technology and connectivity; and emotional connection, as well as interactive installations.

The event, which runs 7 days a week from dusk to 11 p.m., opens on March 12 and will run until April 20. Public admission is free.

Lead photo by

Frank Lemire
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Toronto AutoShow is back for 2024 and will include a big focus on electric vehicles

Toronto light festival is taking over Ontario Place this winter

A massive nighttime street festival for winter solstice 2023 is happening in Toronto

Holiday market is opening with some of Toronto's most-loved local brands

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 free things to do in Toronto this winter

A huge new Christmas fair called Winter Glow is coming to Toronto

Toronto mall parking lot is now covered in giant decorations and Christmas lights