Toronto light festival is taking over Ontario Place this winter

A huge light festival in Toronto is set to take over Ontario Place late this winter.

While the future of Ontario Place hangs in the balance of controversial development plans, at least there is some news about Ontario Place to get excited about: Lumière is making a return!

Lumière: The Art of Light is a free exhibition hosted annually in Ontario Place's Trillium Park, that sees the venue transformed into a glowing dreamland of light installations.

Showcasing the work of local artists, this year's event will centre around the theme "connections," which explores the ways that light can create connections between individuals and the world.

The festival will feature a host of interactive installations, where attendees are encouraged to engage and connect with the work.

For those who prefer to create the art, rather than simply look at it, the call for submissions is open until Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m., and successful submissions can receive funding support of up to $12,500.

Artists are asked to submit works that follow the themes of nature and light; technology and connectivity; and emotional connection, as well as interactive installations.

The event, which runs 7 days a week from dusk to 11 p.m., opens on March 12 and will run until April 20. Public admission is free.