Toronto is getting a huge lights festival next month and it's totally free

A huge festival of lights is coming to Toronto next month and will transform and illuminate Trillium Park at Ontario Place.

Lumière: The Art of Light (formerly called Winter Lights Exhibition) is returning after 3 years and will run from March 10 - May 7. This outdoor public art exhibition allows visitors to explore the park and experience art developed by Ontario artists.

Experience the glow of illuminated art installations at Lumière: The Art of Light from March 10 – May 7 in Trillium Park!



More details to be announced soon!



For more info ➡️ https://t.co/Ncw5ltSap5#LumiereArt #TrilliumPark #OntarioPlace #ItsONatOntarioPlace pic.twitter.com/GnVoB8JZFY — Ontario Place (@OntarioPlace) January 31, 2023

This year's curatorial theme of "renewal" encourages local artists and creators to utilize innovation, light, and discovery to celebrate the change of seasons from winter to spring.

“As the park transitions from winter to spring, it’s the perfect location for this outdoor public art exhibition. We are also thrilled to provide a forum to showcase and celebrate the work of Ontario artists,” says Janet Gates, General Manager and CEO of Ontario Place.

You'll be able to admire 16 projects selected from Ontario-based artists, including a mirror sculpture which turns you into the art piece yourself, or an interactive musical harp activated from the windy landscape of Ontario Place.

Lumière will be open seven nights a week. You can warm up at a bonfire by the water on Friday and Saturday evenings from dusk to 11 p.m.

Admission to Lumière: The Art of Light is free and open to all ages. You'll find the exhibition at Trillium Park, 955 Lake Shore Blvd. West, Toronto.